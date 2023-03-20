10 Under-$25 Outdoor Decor Finds No One Will Believe You Found at Walmart

Happy spring! March 20 is the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere, and what better way to usher in the warmer temperatures ahead than by shopping for them?

It doesn't take much to transform a backyard, patio, or porch for the new season, and right now at Walmart, there are a ton of outdoor decor finds from Better Homes & Gardens' new spring collection that you can scoop up to create an outdoor oasis. (Better Homes & Gardens is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith). Not only are these simple touches — think string lights, lanterns, and pillows — easy to incorporate with the outdoor furniture you already have, but they're also very affordable.

Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite under-$25 pieces that will bring a touch of spring to outdoor living spaces.

Under-$25 Outdoor Finds from Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart

Consider adding a few of these multi-colored throw pillows to your patio furniture set for a pop of color. Designed specifically for outdoor use, the pillow cover is made from a heavy-duty polyester fabric that's water-resistant and fade-resistant. It features a blue, green, white, and yellow design on one side and solid blue on the other — making the pillow not only a statement piece, but a cozy one, too.

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Multicolor Arches Pillow, $13.98; walmart.com

Whether it's filled with flowers, plants, or herbs, this ceramic planter and bamboo plant stand will only enhance what it's displaying. The textured pot has a glazed finish, making it durable and easy to clean. Plus, it has a drainage hole, so there's no need to worry about your plants when a sudden shower hits.

In a review, one Walmart customer raved that the planter is a beautiful addition to any outdoor setting (and even indoor ones), adding that it's sturdy enough to support almost any plant. Another shopper was quite happy with their purchase, but wished the planter was available in more hues and sizes.

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Kennewick Ceramic Planter with Bamboo Stand in Gray, $17.18; walmart.com

This Better Homes & Gardenswatering can is not only super adorable, but it's also functional. It has round handles at the top and side for easy carrying and a long spout for precise watering. Thanks to its perforated spout, it'll shower your plants, not drench them. It's a sturdy and affordable option that will make it easy to water those patches of flowers the hose can't reach.

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Metal Watering Can, $12.88 (orig. $14.99); walmart.com

And finally, these bistro lights are truly giving spring. String lights are a popular outdoor accent lighting option for a reason: They instantly make any space feel a little bit more magical and inviting. These globe-shaped lights come with 20 bulbs (and two spares) on an 18-foot string, and they'll look great hanging over your patio, balcony, or deck.

One five-star reviewer said the string lights added a special touch to their terrace. A second shopper purchased three sets for their patio because they brought a joyful vibe to their space, noting that the bulbs had a significant life span before needing to be replaced.

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens 20-Count Clear Glass Globe G40 Bulbs Outdoor String Lights, $13.78; walmart.com

If you're looking for backyard patio decor this spring, don't miss out on Better Homes and Gardens' selection at Walmart. Keep scrolling for more of our top picks.

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Seat Pad in Palms, $19.94; walmart.com

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Citronella Scented Candle, $10.98; walmart.com

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Stainless Steel 2-Piece Garden Tool Set,$12.97; walmart.com

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Solar Powered Black Metal LED Landscape Pathway Light, $13.48; walmart.com

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Green River and Blue Cove Gardening Gloves, $12.97; walmart.com

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Trixie Tan Ceramic Lantern, $19.97; walmart.com

