Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These Cool Outdoor Accessories Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Bar — and They're All on Sale

You might not be able to go to your favorite bars for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean you can’t recreate the experience in your own backyard. Setting up a bar in your outdoor space will not only create a fun gathering spot for your family to hang out, but it will also give you the perfect excuse to spend more time outside this summer — because, let’s be honest, there’s nothing better than enjoying a cocktail in the sunshine.

If you’re not sure where to start with setting up a bar in your backyard, we suggest heading over to Wayfair and AllModern. Both retailers are having spring sales that are full of discounted outdoor bars, bar carts, and bar stools.

This two-piece set of wooden stools is discounted to just $120 at Wayfair, and this sleek patio bar stool is 50 percent off at AllModern. To help you get started, we rounded up 18 of the best outdoor bars, bar carts, and bar stools that are on sale right now. Shop the backyard bars below and then start practicing your bartending skills.

Best Outdoor Bars

Image zoom WayFair

Latitude Run McNeese Home Bar, $384.99 (orig. $449); wayfair.com

Beachcrest Home Adrien High-Top Bar, $89.99 (orig. $125.05); wayfair.com

Best of Times Patio Home Bar, $329.99 (orig. $349); wayfair.com

Ariesa Outdoor Three-Piece Bar Set, $849.99 (orig. $1,759.99); wayfair.com

Uwharrie Three-Piece Bar Set, $2,169.99 (orig. $2,299.99); wayfair.com

Breakwater Bay Kalene Monterey Seven-Piece Bar Set, $1,519.99 (orig. $1,639.99); wayfair.com

Best Outdoor Bar Carts

Image zoom WayFair

Hugo Indoor/Outdoor Bar Serving Cart, $168 (orig. $332.64); allmodern.com

Andover Mills Cambron Caster Bar Serving Cart, $199.99 (orig. $229.99); wayfair.com

Hull Bar Serving Cart, $110 (orig. $129); allmodern.com

Mercury Row Moody Bar Serving Cart, $235.99 (orig. $263.99); wayfair.com

Kressley Bar Serving Cart, $117 (orig. $129); allmodern.com

Beachcrest Home Petherton Bar Serving Cart, $113.99 (orig. $175.50); wayfair.com

Best Outdoor Bar Stools

Image zoom WayFair

Outdoor 29 Patio Bar Stool, $188 (orig. $372.75); allmodern.com

Three Posts Cadsden Patio Bar Stool (set of two), $119.99 (orig. $179.99); wayfair.com

Morrissey Outdoor Woven bar Stool, $344 (orig. $552.99); allmodern.com

Florida Seating Patio Bar Stool, $289.99 (orig. $358.03); wayfair.com

Ravensworth 295 Patio Bar Stool, $276 (orig. $520); allmodern.com

Williston Forge Wrat Stackable Metal Patio Bar Stool, $37.99 (orig. $76.08); wayfair.com