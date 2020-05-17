These Cool Outdoor Accessories Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Bar — and They're All on Sale
Shop patio bars, bar carts, and bar stools for a fraction of the price
You might not be able to go to your favorite bars for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean you can’t recreate the experience in your own backyard. Setting up a bar in your outdoor space will not only create a fun gathering spot for your family to hang out, but it will also give you the perfect excuse to spend more time outside this summer — because, let’s be honest, there’s nothing better than enjoying a cocktail in the sunshine.
If you’re not sure where to start with setting up a bar in your backyard, we suggest heading over to Wayfair and AllModern. Both retailers are having spring sales that are full of discounted outdoor bars, bar carts, and bar stools.
Right now, you can score this high-top patio bar for less than $90, this three-piece outdoor bar set for 52 percent off, and this wheelable bar cart for nearly half-off. And once you have your bar sorted out, don’t forget to stock up on some comfortable bar stools to sit on.
This two-piece set of wooden stools is discounted to just $120 at Wayfair, and this sleek patio bar stool is 50 percent off at AllModern. To help you get started, we rounded up 18 of the best outdoor bars, bar carts, and bar stools that are on sale right now. Shop the backyard bars below and then start practicing your bartending skills.
Best Outdoor Bars
- Latitude Run McNeese Home Bar, $384.99 (orig. $449); wayfair.com
- Beachcrest Home Adrien High-Top Bar, $89.99 (orig. $125.05); wayfair.com
- Best of Times Patio Home Bar, $329.99 (orig. $349); wayfair.com
- Ariesa Outdoor Three-Piece Bar Set, $849.99 (orig. $1,759.99); wayfair.com
- Uwharrie Three-Piece Bar Set, $2,169.99 (orig. $2,299.99); wayfair.com
- Breakwater Bay Kalene Monterey Seven-Piece Bar Set, $1,519.99 (orig. $1,639.99); wayfair.com
Best Outdoor Bar Carts
- Hugo Indoor/Outdoor Bar Serving Cart, $168 (orig. $332.64); allmodern.com
- Andover Mills Cambron Caster Bar Serving Cart, $199.99 (orig. $229.99); wayfair.com
- Hull Bar Serving Cart, $110 (orig. $129); allmodern.com
- Mercury Row Moody Bar Serving Cart, $235.99 (orig. $263.99); wayfair.com
- Kressley Bar Serving Cart, $117 (orig. $129); allmodern.com
- Beachcrest Home Petherton Bar Serving Cart, $113.99 (orig. $175.50); wayfair.com
Best Outdoor Bar Stools
- Outdoor 29 Patio Bar Stool, $188 (orig. $372.75); allmodern.com
- Three Posts Cadsden Patio Bar Stool (set of two), $119.99 (orig. $179.99); wayfair.com
- Morrissey Outdoor Woven bar Stool, $344 (orig. $552.99); allmodern.com
- Florida Seating Patio Bar Stool, $289.99 (orig. $358.03); wayfair.com
- Ravensworth 295 Patio Bar Stool, $276 (orig. $520); allmodern.com
- Williston Forge Wrat Stackable Metal Patio Bar Stool, $37.99 (orig. $76.08); wayfair.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.