This Space-Saving Chest Functions as a Bench and Ottoman, Too — and It’s on Sale Right Now
Even if you don’t live in a certifiable tiny home, you know that space is as valuable as it is tricky to maintain, because the things (read: clutter) we accumulate tend to sneakily pile up. Small-space dwellers especially are often left asking the age-old question, “Where am I ever going to put all thisstuff?” That’s where a little bit of ingenuity — perhaps in the form of a storage container that can double as chic furniture — comes into play.
With more than 4,000 perfect ratings and reviews marveling over “how much you can fit in it,” Otto & Ben’s Smart Lift Top Ottoman Bench is a popular storage furniture piece on Amazon. It’s winning over the hearts of shoppers, who’ve found a range of uses for it in their homes.
Buy It! Otto & Ben Smart Lift Top Ottoman Bench in Light Grey, $39.20 (Orig. $49.99); amazon.com
To state the obvious, this storage container, made of medium-density fiberboard and measuring 30 by 15 by 15 inches, stores things — but it can do so much more. The top features foam padding, so it can also be a sturdy ottoman or bench, as its name implies. And when you’re not using the ottoman storage bench, the base folds up and fits inside the lid.
From a toy box to an entryway bench, the uses Amazon shoppers have found for the Otto & Ben favorite run the gamut. Some reviewers say they’ve bought as many as five of the storage ottomans for various spots around the house.
“What is this witchcraft?!” one shopper said. “We liked our first ottoman so much that I bought a second one as soon as I set it up. We’ve stored 6 large fluffy blankets in one and a gazillion toys in the second. It’s the right height for comfortably setting your feet on and I can sit on it without feeling like I’m going to cave it in. I put it together in less than 3 minutes. Seriously, harried parents — BUY THIS. Make the toys go away!”
The standout feature of the shopper-approved storage ottoman is its smart lift top that conveniently swings open from either side, so you don’t have to take the entire lid off each time you open it. The linen-wrapped storage container has a stylish mid-century modern influence that’s versatile enough to blend in with a range of decor schemes.
“The top has a soft, comfortable padding, perfect for putting your feet up and it's sturdy enough to sit on,” a customer said. “We use it to store our son's toys for living room play. We wanted something low-profile because we don't have a large amount of space and this fits the bill. Love that we can lift the sides without taking off the lid. The fabric looks high quality, but the price is low enough it won't be heart-breaking when our cat eventually tears into it, as she surely will.”
Finding places to put the stuff we accumulate will always be a battle, but this piece can help you win the war. Head to Amazon to get the versatile storage ottoman while all three colors are on sale.
Buy It! Otto & Ben Smart Lift Top Ottoman Bench in Brown, $39.66 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Otto & Ben Smart Lift Top Ottoman Bench in Dark Grey, $39.05 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Space-Saving Chest Functions as a Bench and Ottoman, Too — and It’s on Sale Right Now
- Only Amazon Prime Members Can Access These Kitchen Deals, Including a Stand Mixer for $130 Off
- Amazon’s Hidden Work-from-Home Section Is Packed with Office Essentials Starting at $6
- This Compact Ottoman Has 3 Other Hidden Uses — and People Are ‘Blown Away’