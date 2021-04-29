This Space-Saving Chest Functions as a Bench and Ottoman, Too — and It’s on Sale Right Now

“What is this witchcraft?!” one shopper said. “We liked our first ottoman so much that I bought a second one as soon as I set it up. We’ve stored 6 large fluffy blankets in one and a gazillion toys in the second. It’s the right height for comfortably setting your feet on and I can sit on it without feeling like I’m going to cave it in. I put it together in less than 3 minutes. Seriously, harried parents — BUY THIS. Make the toys go away!”