Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Patio Lounge Chair Is 'Exceptional' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Warm weather is just around the corner, which means you'll definitely be spending more time outside. Whether you're relaxing at the beach, at the park, or in your backyard, a comfortable place to sit can make all the difference.
If you're considering updating your outdoor furniture setup for this season, you're not alone. Amazon shoppers are flocking to this patio lounge chair — and it's on sale for as little as $50.
The Ostrich Chaise Lounge has more than 6,300 five-star ratings and is the site's best-selling chaise lounge and patio lounge chair. It can be positioned four ways and features two slots that you can thread your arms through along with a pillow. Plus, there's a cutout for your face, giving you a comfortable place to rest your head while you're laying on your stomach. And an attached carrying strap makes it easier to tote around.
Buy It! Ostrich Patio Chaise Lounge, $49.99 (orig. $67.95); amazon.com
Its metal frame can hold up to 250 pounds and it comes in six colors (but only red, blue, and pink are on sale). To set the beach chair up, unfold the metal legs and then open the top and bottom. Ready to use the face cavity? Simply flip the pillow over the metal bar.
Shoppers are impressed by how sturdy and comfortable the chair is, and say that it's a "great bargain" since "it's easy to travel with." A five-star reviewer put it simply: "It's so difficult to find a quality beach lounge for under $100 and this one was exceptional!"
Another customer loved being able to relax while they were laying down. "We spent six hours at the beach the other day and I downloaded some of my TV [shows] from Netflix to catch up on," they wrote. "[I] used a large towel and draped it over the sides of the headrest and had my own little personal theater in the fresh air!"
Make the most of your outdoor time and shop the shopper-loved patio lounge chair while it's marked down at Amazon.
