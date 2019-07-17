Image zoom AirBnB

Oscar Mayer is commemorating National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday by listing the Wienermobile on Airbnb, meaning hot dog fans can actually rent the iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle for a night and sleep in it.

For the first time since its creation in 1936, the company is allowing its fans to access the Wienermobile in ways never previously thought possible.

One of the six 27-foot-long hot dog mobiles that travel the counttry will be parked in Chicago, Oscar Mayer’s hometown, for the occasion. Available booking dates for three individual overnight stays on August 1, 2 and 3 are set to be added to the Airbnb website on July 24, and the rate is currently listed at $136 per night.

Guests will be able to rent the Wienermobile out for one night only, with two guests being able to stay at a time. Included in the Airbnb deal is a mini-fridge stocked with “Chicago-style hot dog essentials, a roller grill for grilling Oscar Mayer hot dogs to take home with you after your stay, an outdoor space for comfortable hot dog eating, custom Wienermobile-inspired art piece by local artist Laura Kiro, and more,” according to the company’s press release.

Guests will also receive a “Sun’s Out, Buns Out” welcome package, complete with hot dog-related attire to wear while staying in the giant hot dog mobile.

The Wienermobile’s Airbnb listing is posted by the duo currently driving the Wienermobile around the country, AlexanDog and Jake-N-Bacon. In their appropriately punny listing description, they write, “While traveling the hot dog highways we’ve seen some franktastic places and met some bunderful people. So, we’ve decided to share the love by renovating America’s favorite hot dog on wheels and turning it into a Wienermobile you can stay in overnight for the first time ever. We can’t wait to meat you!”