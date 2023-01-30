Lifestyle Home Shoppers Use These 'Amazing' Space-Saving Hangers to Hold Up to 24 Pairs of Leggings at a Time A set of two is just $20 on Amazon By Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 30, 2023 01:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington We're always on the lookout for new organization hacks, especially as we're (already) getting a head start on spring cleaning.And Amazon recently dropped an item that is made to ease our overstuffed closet woes. The Orroens Leggings Organizer is the helpful space-saving tool your piles of leggings have been needing, keeping your closet neat and freeing up drawer space. Plus, it's just $20 right now.The wooden leggings organizers come in sets of two in either black or natural, with 12 stainless steel clips per hanger — that's an incredible 24 articles of clothing you can hang, using the space of only two hangers. You'll no longer need to fold or roll your leggings in a drawer or pick them up when they slide off your traditional hangers. Thanks to the compact legging organizer, all you need to do is clip them on, and that's it. Amazon Buy It! Orroens Leggings Organizer, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com The "amazing" organizers have 360-degree rotation on the hooks too, so you can tuck them to the back of your closet, or spin them around for a clear view of what's hanging. You won't need to worry about indents made by the clips either, as the rubber-coated edges keep from digging into the delicate fabric while holding your leggings secure. One five-star reviewer wrote, "It opened up a lot of space for my closet making my pants look less clustered and tightly packed together." And after realizing how innovative the organizers were, they said they went back and ordered two more.If you're ready to completely change up your closet organization, be sure to add the space-saving Orreons Leggings Organizer to your virtual cart today.Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 15 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now Amazon Shoppers Say This King-Size Fleece Blanket Eliminates the 'Tug-of-War' for Sheets at Night 162 Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2022