Shoppers Use These 'Amazing' Space-Saving Hangers to Hold Up to 24 Pairs of Leggings at a Time

A set of two is just $20 on Amazon

By
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck

Published on January 30, 2023 01:00 PM

ORROENS Legging Organizer for Closet tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

We're always on the lookout for new organization hacks, especially as we're (already) getting a head start on spring cleaning.

And Amazon recently dropped an item that is made to ease our overstuffed closet woes. The Orroens Leggings Organizer is the helpful space-saving tool your piles of leggings have been needing, keeping your closet neat and freeing up drawer space. Plus, it's just $20 right now.

The wooden leggings organizers come in sets of two in either black or natural, with 12 stainless steel clips per hanger — that's an incredible 24 articles of clothing you can hang, using the space of only two hangers. You'll no longer need to fold or roll your leggings in a drawer or pick them up when they slide off your traditional hangers. Thanks to the compact legging organizer, all you need to do is clip them on, and that's it.

ORROENS Legging Organizer for Closet tout
Amazon

Buy It! Orroens Leggings Organizer, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

The "amazing" organizers have 360-degree rotation on the hooks too, so you can tuck them to the back of your closet, or spin them around for a clear view of what's hanging. You won't need to worry about indents made by the clips either, as the rubber-coated edges keep from digging into the delicate fabric while holding your leggings secure.

