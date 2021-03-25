This Sleek Velvet Ottoman Has a Hidden Feature That’s Great for Spring Cleaning and Organizing

This feature-packed furniture piece is well-loved by more than 1,200 Amazon reviewers who've given it a five-star rating. One even listed all of the reasons why: Along with its storage compartment and hidden table lid ("exactly what I wanted for my daughter's room in case she wants to set a glass of water on it"), they love its "luxe" fabric and "sturdy, easy to put together" legs. Plus, they add that "the price point is on point."