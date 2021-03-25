This Sleek Velvet Ottoman Has a Hidden Feature That’s Great for Spring Cleaning and Organizing

Your home never had much expendable space to begin with, but after a full year of embracing a largely stay-at-home lifestyle, the temporary gym and office setups you've crammed into its existing square footage have officially turned permanent. To worsen your growing spatial worries, your boredom-driven online shopping addiction has now infiltrated every remaining inch with things you never knew you needed — like viral butt-lifting leggings and a smart sunrise alarm clock.
If the limited space in your home sanctuary is starting to stress you out, the start of spring is the perfect time to clear away the clutter. Luckily, the Ornavo Home Modern Velvet Storage Ottoman can help you stay organized in a chic and clever way.
Staring at $58, the Amazon shopper-loved item features luxurious velvet upholstery and sleek, gold hairpin-style legs that make it look way more expensive than it actually is, but the real value is actually what's inside. Lift the top to reveal ample storage space — enough to hide exercise equipment, toys, or cozy linens. And yes, you can even stash away that pile of returns you're "going to get to."
Also handy, the lid flips to reveal a sturdy wooden serving tray for holding drinks and snacks, significantly reducing the risk of spillage when there isn't a coffee or side table within easy reach.
And of course, it can be used for its most obvious intents: as a footrest and extra seating. Thick plush cushioning creates a comfortable place for guests to sit in a pinch, while a sturdy base offers sufficient stability and support. It's also the perfect height for resting your feet after a long day, and features durable fabric that can stand up to regular household use.
This feature-packed furniture piece is well-loved by more than 1,200 Amazon reviewers who've given it a five-star rating. One even listed all of the reasons why: Along with its storage compartment and hidden table lid ("exactly what I wanted for my daughter's room in case she wants to set a glass of water on it"), they love its "luxe" fabric and "sturdy, easy to put together" legs. Plus, they add that "the price point is on point."
The Ornavo Home Modern Velvet Storage Ottoman comes in nine elegant colors: black, blush, cream, dusty blue, emerald green, gray, navy, silver, and teal. It does require some minor assembly, but shoppers claim it "was super easy and took less than 10 minutes."
Purchase yours on Amazon starting at just $58, and shop our favorite styles below.
