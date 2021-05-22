Amazon Shoppers Get ‘Tender’ Popcorn with This Top-Rated Silicone Popper — and PEOPLE Has an Exclusive Offer
A movie night is hardly complete without finding your spot on the couch and clutching a bowl of hot popcorn. These days, there are plenty of ways to make popcorn at home, whether you prefer tossing a packet into the microwave or watching it pop on the stove. For Amazon shoppers, the preferred method is using the Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper.
Hotpop's products run the gamut from silicone baking mats to dish drying mats, but the easy-to-use microwave popcorn popper is its most popular. Just add your desired amount of popcorn kernels (the inside of the popper is scored with quantity markings to help you find the right measurement) to the collapsible bowl, sprinkle in the seasoning of your choice, and stick it in the microwave. In four minutes, you can have up to 15 cups of popcorn. And thanks to the cool-touch handles, you don't have to worry about burning yourself when it comes out of the microwave.
When you're done, you can collapse the popcorn maker to about half its size, allowing you to easily store it in cabinets or drawers, unlike a bulky electric appliance. You also don't have to worry about the silicone containing any toxins, since it's BPA- and PVC-free. As a bonus, the popcorn popper is already 35 percent off on Amazon, but as part of the PEOPLE Shopping Event, readers can save an additional 25 percent off by adding the code 25PEOPLEPOP at checkout.
Amazon shoppers can't stop gushing over this highly rated popcorn maker, which has earned over 14,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers say it's a "great alternative to bagged," with the popcorn coming out "tender" every time. Even self-proclaimed popcorn snobs have been converted by the device, with one shopper writing, "I was super skeptical that this do-dad would work for me. But it's actually — dare I say it — better than doing it on the stove."
"Absolutely amazing!" one five-star reviewer says. "I am throwing out my old popcorn maker. There is no need for it anymore. I cannot believe how easy it was to make perfect popcorn and use the same bowl to eat out of. I have to let all my friends know about this!"
"I love how easy it is to use and store, but the popping ability of this little popper is phenomenal," another reviewer says. "I get beautifully fluffy microwave popcorn every time. Be sure to listen carefully to a slowdown of the popping and stop it to avoid burning your kernels. I spray it with Pam and apply seasoning to make it healthier."
Make fresh popcorn a reality by heading to Amazon to shop the Original Hotpop Popcorn Popper. Don't forget to add the PEOPLE reader exclusive code 25PEOPLEPOP at checkout to save an extra 25 percent off.
