Hotpop's products run the gamut from silicone baking mats to dish drying mats, but the easy-to-use microwave popcorn popper is its most popular. Just add your desired amount of popcorn kernels (the inside of the popper is scored with quantity markings to help you find the right measurement) to the collapsible bowl, sprinkle in the seasoning of your choice, and stick it in the microwave. In four minutes, you can have up to 15 cups of popcorn. And thanks to the cool-touch handles, you don't have to worry about burning yourself when it comes out of the microwave.