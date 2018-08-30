Organizers to the Stars 'The Home Edit' Have an Addictive New Makeover Show: Watch the Trailer

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin have organized the homes of celebs from Christina Applegate and Mandy Moore to goop herself, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Now, the Nashville-based founders of the Home Edit (and its celeb-followed Instagram) are stepping into the spotlight themselves with a new series, Master the Mess.

The show, a creation of Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, follows the two quirky and charismatic organizers on their adventures in other people’s closets, pantries and bathroom cabinets. While most of the homeowners featured on the series are regular messy folks, there are a few celebrity spaces, including two belonging to Shay Mitchell and Olivia Culpo that appear in the trailer, above.

Shearer and Teplin, both moms of two, admit their own lives are far less pristine than the rainbow-ordered, color-coded arrangements they create — and that’s part of the fun.

Shearer is the self-proclaimed “HBIC” with a love for champagne who asks her baristas to match her coffee to a Pantone chip to ensure it has the right amount of milk. Teplin is the more low-key half of the dynamic duo, who is often the voice of reason to balance her partner’s more colorful habits.

In each episode, they expertly purge mountains of clutter and sort through strange finds — children’s lost teeth, Super Bowl rings — to reveal the perfectly organized, clear-plastic-bin-filled storage spaces of their clients’ dreams and everyone else’s Pinterest board fantasies.

To watch the series, search “Hello Sunshine” on DIRECTV NOW, go to channel 1112 on DIRECTV or channel 1530 on U-verse.