This Powerful Stick Vacuum Is Secretly Under $100 — for Amazon Prime Members Only

“I have never loved a vacuum more, and I thought I loved my Dyson the most”

If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner on a budget, Amazon’s got you covered.

The retailer has slashed the price of this popular stick vacuum down to under $100 for Prime members only. The Orfled Cordless Vacuum is one of Amazon’s top 50 best-selling stick vacuum cleaners, and over 80 percent of shoppers have left it a five-star review. The vacuum is lightweight (weighing just under three pounds), has a 50-minute runtime, and comes with four attachments, including a mini tool for hard-to-reach areas.

On top of the Prime member discount of $12, all Amazon users can clip a five-percent-off coupon on the vacuum at checkout, bringing the price down to just under $98.

Shoppers rave that the vacuum “checks all the boxes” if you’re looking for one that’s strong, “nice looking,” and easy to use and assemble. One reviewer even said her 10-year-old daughter “can use the unit at ease.”

“[This vacuum is] perfect for homes with kids and dogs. I first saw it at a friend's home and was astonished at how well it worked,” one customer wrote. “It is so lightweight and cost-friendly, I had to get one for myself. I have never loved a vacuum more, and I thought I loved my Dyson the most! I have two golden retrievers, and this thing is making my life so much nicer.”

The best part? It can arrive at your door by the end of this week if you order it as soon as possible.