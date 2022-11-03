Shoppers Use This 'Convenient' Cordless Stick Vacuum Every Day, and It's Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now

Cleaning the house can feel like a tedious task. But if you pick up messes often enough, the regular deep cleanings become less of a hassle. That's where a cordless stick vacuum comes in handy: It's a lightweight and convenient option that doesn't have a cord you need to fuss with.

Right now, shoppers can pick up the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum for 30 percent off at Amazon when they add the extra coupon before checking out. The top-rated vacuum comes with two modes and a washable HEPA filter to pick up dust, pet hair, and dirt on carpets, tile, hard floors, and marble.

It also features a brush head that can swivel up to 180 degrees, so you can get underneath hard-to-reach areas such as couches, chairs, and beds. Plus, the device is designed with LED lights to highlight debris in dark corners that might be missed otherwise.

The vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and you can either take the battery out or plug the device in to recharge it. Best of all, it only weighs 4.6 pounds, so you can carry it to different parts of the house without getting tired.

Looking to clean more than just your floor? Thankfully, the cordless vacuum comes with multiple attachments that can turn it into a handheld device to use on top of stairs, along curtains, and between couch cushions and car seats.

Hundreds of shoppers have given the cordless vacuum a perfect rating thanks partly to how simple it is to use. "The movement of this vacuum is very fluid; there isn't anywhere I can't get to whether on the floor or on the walls and even ceiling," wrote one reviewer, adding that it's "super easy to maneuver it around."

"I use it every day," another shopper said. "I have three kids and animals and this thing picks up all the messes. I have it stored in a convenient spot to grab and go each time."

There's no end date listed for this sale, so add the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum to your cart while it's marked down to $110.

