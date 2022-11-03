Lifestyle Home Shoppers Use This 'Convenient' Cordless Stick Vacuum Every Day, and It's Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now “The movement of this vacuum is very fluid; there isn't anywhere I can't get to” By Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 3, 2022 01:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Cleaning the house can feel like a tedious task. But if you pick up messes often enough, the regular deep cleanings become less of a hassle. That's where a cordless stick vacuum comes in handy: It's a lightweight and convenient option that doesn't have a cord you need to fuss with. Right now, shoppers can pick up the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum for 30 percent off at Amazon when they add the extra coupon before checking out. The top-rated vacuum comes with two modes and a washable HEPA filter to pick up dust, pet hair, and dirt on carpets, tile, hard floors, and marble. It also features a brush head that can swivel up to 180 degrees, so you can get underneath hard-to-reach areas such as couches, chairs, and beds. Plus, the device is designed with LED lights to highlight debris in dark corners that might be missed otherwise. Amazon Buy It! Orfeld H01 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.97 with coupon (orig. $159); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and you can either take the battery out or plug the device in to recharge it. Best of all, it only weighs 4.6 pounds, so you can carry it to different parts of the house without getting tired. Looking to clean more than just your floor? Thankfully, the cordless vacuum comes with multiple attachments that can turn it into a handheld device to use on top of stairs, along curtains, and between couch cushions and car seats. Hundreds of shoppers have given the cordless vacuum a perfect rating thanks partly to how simple it is to use. "The movement of this vacuum is very fluid; there isn't anywhere I can't get to whether on the floor or on the walls and even ceiling," wrote one reviewer, adding that it's "super easy to maneuver it around." "I use it every day," another shopper said. "I have three kids and animals and this thing picks up all the messes. I have it stored in a convenient spot to grab and go each time." There's no end date listed for this sale, so add the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum to your cart while it's marked down to $110. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These 'Luxurious' Best-Selling Hand Towels with 17,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Back with Best-Sellers and Perfectly Festive New Pieces — and It's Going Fast 5 Wide-Calf Boots Under $200 That Fit Like a Dream and Look Good, Too