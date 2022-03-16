Even People with Multiple Vacuums Call This One Their Favorite — and It's Under $100 at Amazon
Cleaning the house is never an exceptionally pleasant activity, but it is something that needs to be done. And while we certainly can't make the task disappear for good, we can suggest some devices that will make your life a little easier, including the Orfeld Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — which is on sale with double discounts at Amazon.
The stick vacuum can hit a suction power up to 120 watts at its highest setting, picking up all the dust, dirt, and debris on a range of floors, including hardwood, carpet, tile, and marble. The cleaning device is designed with a HEPA filter and six LED headlights, illuminating all the dirt you may have otherwise missed. And it's constructed with a 180-degree handle that can fold all the way down, giving you the option to push the vacuum under bulkier pieces of furniture, like the bed and couch, without having to bend over.
Users can also convert the vacuum into a handheld device, and it comes with extra accessories that can be attached, including a crevice tool and mini brush. This way, you'll be able to reach those tight spaces, such as in between couch cushions and around car interiors. And when you're not using the vacuum, it can stand up on its own — no leaning it up against the wall necessary. Plus, the stick vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged.
Orfeld Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $98.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
This vacuum cleaner has earned over 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say they're "amazed at its power" and note that it makes the house "significantly cleaner." One shopper said, "I've had this thing for two months now and I use it every day," while another reviewer who has eight vacuums enthused: "It is, hands down, my favorite vacuum I've ever owned."
A third reviewer shared that with dogs in the house, they needed a "lightweight" vacuum to use daily to pick up all the dog hair around the house. They called the vacuum a "little gem," explaining that it was easy to put together and wrote, "I was quite amazed at the amount of hair it picked up the first time I used it." And an added bonus, they no longer have to drag out their heavier device, explaining, "I'm looking forward to keeping my home much cleaner and better looking now that I don't have to drag out the bigger, heavier machine every day."
Head to Amazon to shop the Orfeld Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $100.
