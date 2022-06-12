This Powerful Yet Quiet Cordless Vacuum, on Sale for $110, Is Better Than $500 Options, According to Shoppers
Does the perfect cleaning tool exist? It's about as believable as Bigfoot or unicorns. Well, at least that was the case before Amazon shoppers stumbled across one vacuum that's completely changed their hatred of cleaning: In fact, some suddenly even like it now.
The Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has drastically improved the cleaning routines of customers to the point where it sounds like they're living in a different dimension — a place where cleaning is fun. "I actually enjoy vacuuming now," explained one person who used to dread it. Another buyer loved the stick vacuum so much after unboxing it that they felt "like dancing around the kitchen with it!"
Right now, it's on sale at Amazon, and thanks to an additional coupon (so yes, that means double discounts), its price is down to just $110.
Buy It! Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $110.13 with coupon (orig. $138.98); amazon.com
Its combination of useful features are typically only seen in vacuums triple its price. For starters, there aren't many places that the 4.5-pound cleaning tool can't go. Tile, vinyl, carpet, and wood are all fair game when it comes to the types of flooring it can clean.
Users can expect it to work for half an hour before needing a charge, and two separate suction modes mean it can handle whatever grime has gathered around the house The head sucks up pet dander, crumbs, and cobwebs and it can also maneuver through car floors, around chair legs, and atop bed sheets.
Another helpful addition is its built-in light — key for seeing under furniture and dark corners. "It is ridiculously helpful, and I didn't realize how much I needed a nice bright headlight on my vacuum until now," shared a reviewer.
Dyson and other stick vacuum options can be upward of $500, but reviewers claim that Orfeld's model can clean just as well — if not better. "Without a doubt, this is the best vacuum cleaner I have ever used," explained one five-star reviewer, listing out their favorite features. It "picks up all the cat hair from my area rugs better than my previous Dyson," they added. "Surprising to me for the price."
The icing on the cake is how quiet it runs. While all vacuums create some level of noise, one satisfied shopper was brave enough to run Orfeld's cordless vac while their baby was sleeping and found it didn't wake their little one.
Maybe the perfect vacuum isn't a myth after all. Bring this powerful tool into your cleaning arsenal before its discount disappears.
