Lifestyle Home A 'Perfect Little Cordless Vacuum' That's 'Great for Pet Hair' Is on Sale with Double Discounts at Amazon "The suction power is amazing" By Casey Clark Published on February 11, 2023 08:00 AM When you finally reach that point in the week when it's time to get some cleaning done, you'll want the tools that help you do it quickly and efficiently. You may already have a steam mop on hand to spruce up your floors, but perhaps your vacuum cleaner has seen better days — and investing in a cordless vacuum will make the job much easier. Amazon is home to a variety of household cleaning devices, and right now, you can snag double discounts on a popular cordless vacuum cleaner. The Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has a powerful suction of 22,000 pascals and a five-stage filtration system to capture dust, dirt, and debris and release clean air in its place. It's suitable for a variety of floor types — hardwood, tile, vinyl, and carpet — thanks to its soft and hard brush rollers that adapt to any surface and remove dirt in seconds. The 4.5-pound cordless device has a flexible LED head brush, which promotes better visibility when tackling under furniture and dark corners, and a 35-minute run time before it needs to be recharged. Amazon Buy It! Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.95 with coupon (orig. $149.99); amazon.com The 7 Best Robot Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed And for those hard-to-reach areas like high shelves and curtains, the vacuum extends to make the cleaning process easier. The best part? It can turn into a handheld device, ideal for removing pet hair and crumbs from in between couch cushions and inside a car. The "perfect little cordless vacuum" has raked in more than 3,200 five-star ratings from shoppers, who have called it "efficient," "easy to use," and "impressive" in their reviews. "I'm now the proud owner of the best vacuum ever!" a five-star reviewer wrote. They added, "I can't believe how light [and] quiet it is… and the suction power is amazing. The head swivels so it gets every corner and crumb on the floor." Other shoppers have noted that it's "great for pet hair," and one reviewer said it "works perfectly as an everyday resource for those who, like us, have pets." They added that the vacuum is "great for the cat litter that falls out of the box." One shopper even declared that the device "works just as good as a Dyson." If you're looking for a cordless device to make vacuuming a breeze, then take a hint from Amazon shoppers and get the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale now.