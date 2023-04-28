This Stick Vacuum That's 'Comparable to a Dyson' Is Under $100 at Amazon Today

“If your budget is limited, this vacuum cleaner is very valuable for you”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 28, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

Spring cleaning season is still in full swing, so even if you haven't quite managed to cover all the square footage throughout your house, there's still time.

Luckily, there are still plenty of cleaning gadget deals to be had at Amazon, including the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is under $100 today. The vacuum cleaner is equipped with 30,000 pascals of suction power, effortlessly sucking up dirt, debris, and pet hair on all kinds of surfaces, including hard floors, tile, and carpets. Weighing in at just under 3 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around the house and lift above your head. It's complete with a flexible brush head that can rotate up to 270 degrees, as well as a fleet of LED headlights that illuminate all the dirt you may have otherwise missed.

The vacuum cleaner is also designed with a five-stage HEPA filtration system, which can capture up to 99.99 percent of fine dust and allergens as small as 0.1 microns. This helps to make the air in your home easier to breathe, so you'll cough less — especially during peak allergy season. Users can also transition the vacuum into a handheld device, allowing you to target upholstery and above-ground areas. Just attach the mini brush it comes with and get to work. And once the vacuum is fully charged, it can run for up to 50 minutes at a time.

ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.19 with coupon (orig. $138.99); amazon.com

Although the vacuum is new to Amazon, it's already generating tons of five-star reviews. Users attest that it's a "great addition" to their cleaning tool arsenal and add that it's "comparable to a Dyson." One reviewer said, "My wooden floors are finally clean," while another added, "Ever since I got this, I haven't touched my old corded vacuum."

A third user wrote, "For a 1,200-square-foot apartment, this is a great vacuum cleaner." They continued, explaining that it can be "installed and stored anywhere," and maintained that "if your budget is limited, this vacuum cleaner is very valuable for you." Plus, they appreciated that it has "strong and easy cleaning."

Head to Amazon to get the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $100.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

PHINOX Under Bed Storage
These Storage Containers on Wheels Are 'Great for Hiding Shoes Under the Bed,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Women's Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set Tout
This Oprah-Approved Brand's Bamboo Pajama Set Keep Hot Sleepers Cool, and It's Nearly $100 Off Today 
Can't Miss Weekend Sales Tout
8 Can’t-Miss Weekend Sales, Including Markdowns on Lululemon, Hoka, and Longchamp
Related Articles
PHINOX Under Bed Storage
These Storage Containers on Wheels Are 'Great for Hiding Shoes Under the Bed,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
First-Person Cordless Vacuum Review (Week 4) TOUT
This Feature-Rich Cordless Vacuum Gets the Job Done on Every Surface in My Home
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
These 'Extra Plush' Bed Pillows with 21,500+ Perfect Ratings Are Now Just $10 Apiece at Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet TOUT
There's a Black Friday-Level Sale on This Highly Rated Bissell Carpet Cleaner at Amazon Right Now
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Tout
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Packed with Home Deals for Up to 80% Off — but Only Until Tomorrow
Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage Tout
These 'Roomy' Storage Bags Are an 'Excellent Solution' for Staying Organized — and They're Just $5 Apiece
Vacuum One-Off (Week 4) TOUT
Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on This Roomba with 11,800 Five-Star Ratings
Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad Tout
Beds Have 'Never Been So Comfortable' Until This Mattress Topper Came Along — and It's on Sale for Under $20
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan Tout
Amazon's Best-Selling Household Fan Will Actually Keep You Cool On the Go — and It's on Sale for Just $18
Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Tout
This 'Allergy-Alleviating' Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for the Lowest Price We've Seen This Year
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Packed with Must-Have Spring Decor — Up to 53% Off
Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Packed with Must-Have Spring Decor — Up to 53% Off
EXQ Home Silky Satin Pillowcase Tout
These 'Soft' and 'Wrinkle-Free' Satin Pillowcases Are Only $3 Apiece at Amazon
NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag Tout
These Under-the-Bed Storage Containers Are 'Great Space Savers,' and They're Just $8 Apiece
Amazon Closet Organization Tout
This Amazon Curation Is Dedicated to Closet Organization Solutions, and Prices Start at $7
Yankee Candle Sale Tout
This 'Soothing' Yankee Candle Perfectly Captures the Aroma of a 'Fresh Spring' Day, and It's Just $26 Today
Bedsure Reversible Comforter Amazon Deal
This Pretty Reversible Comforter Set Feels Like Getting 'Cocooned in a Cloud' — and It's Up to 60% Off