Shoppers Swear That This Impressive Cordless Vacuum Is Their 'Best Buy of the Decade,' and It's on Sale
If the only thing stopping you from vacuuming your entire home is that pesky power cord, it's time to upgrade to a cordless option. While some cordless vacuums can be pricey, thousands of Amazon shoppers who don't want to plug in (and unplug) an upright vacuum are going with the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum that's on sale for less than $100 with an on-page coupon.
The Orfeld stick vacuum can pick up everything, including pet hair, dust, dirt, and crumbs, across multiple surface types, like tile, hardwood, and low-pile carpets. And its impressive suction power doesn't fade after just a few minutes. In fact, shoppers say the "little beast packs a heavy punch," allowing them to clean their entire homes in one go with its 40-minute runtime.
Buy It! Orfeld Cordless Vacuum, $95.99 with coupon (orig. $120); amazon.com
The cordless vacuum's head pivots 90 degrees, and the handle can also dip 180 degrees, which means less bending and back pain for you as it works into tight spaces and under furniture. Plus, its LED headlights illuminate easy-to-miss debris, like hair or dust bunnies.
Despite its powerful suction, the vacuum makes very little sound — just 65 decibels, to be exact. That's about the same amount of noise as having a conversation with a friend, according to the Center for Hearing and Communication. Reviewers who live in apartments confirm that it "won't disturb neighbors."
The versatile vacuum can also clean upholstered furniture, car seats, and stairs with the handheld unit that pops right off from the main device. It also comes with handy attachments like the crevice nozzle for tight areas in the couch or the upholstery brush for curtains.
The Orfeld cordless vacuum is an Amazon customer favorite, earning more than 2,800 five-star ratings. In their reviews, many have written that it outperforms more expensive brands, and one even said it gives "brands like Dyson and Hoover a run for their money."
One Amazon shopper, who said they don't normally write reviews, swears that the Orfeld vacuum is "worth the money." "It's cheap. It's powerful. It's so incredibly light and easy to manipulate around my cupboards. It's low and gets under things easily. It's easy and quick to clean. It powers up fast. It's everything I wanted and more," they wrote. "I consider it the best buy of the decade for me. Most things I buy online turn out to be 'less' than expected. This is more, far more, and I couldn't be happier."
Swap out your old upright cleaner for the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum while it's on sale for $96.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Bissell Air Purifier with Over 3,300 Five-Star Ratings Makes a 'Huge Difference in the Air Quality'
- Shoppers Swear That This Impressive Cordless Vacuum Is Their 'Best Buy of the Decade,' and It's on Sale
- Amazon Shoppers Call These Bags 'Storage Miracles' — and They're Just $4 Apiece at Amazon
- Even Insomniacs Recommend These 'Deliciously Silky' Bamboo Sheets — and They're 40% Off at Amazon