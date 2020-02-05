Amazon Is Selling This Powerful Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for 45% Off — but Only for Prime Members

Image zoom Amazon

In case you missed it, Amazon has a secret section on the site that lists exclusive deals for Prime members only. While many of the deals offer just a few dollars off (hey, we’ll take what we can get!), every now and then there’s a hidden gem that’s majorly discounted — like this Orfeld Cordless Vacuum.

The stick vacuum originally retails for $200, but Prime members can snag it for $110 right now. While the vacuum is already on sale for all Amazon users (and includes an additional $20 coupon that can be applied at checkout), Prime users save an extra $30 on top of that. The under-the-radar vacuum cleaner from Orfeld is actually pretty popular amongst Amazon shoppers — hundreds of users have left it positive reviews, saying it’s worth every penny, and even comparing it to cult-favorite brands like Dyson and Shark.

Buy It! Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with Prime and coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

The cordless vacuum can be used for up to 30 minutes on a full charge, with a removable battery that can be charged both on or off the vacuum. It features two modes, standard (hard floor, dust, hair, bread crumbs, dry cat litter) and turbo (for any surface like carpet), and can even be transformed into a handheld vacuum. The Orfeld vacuum also contains a purifying air filter that’s designed to deep clean homes with pets. Customers love that it’s lightweight, easy to maneuver, and performs well on all surfaces.

“This revolutionized my life! I can hover the entire house in 30 minutes up and down the stairs. I know people who paid $400 for similar ones and they are no better than mine,” one shopper wrote. “I love that it comes with so many parts, that I can use to clean different parts of my house. It is light, the battery is quick to charge, the suction is powerful and very easy to empty.”

We’re not sure how long this 45 percent discount will last — especially since Just for Prime deals tend to change daily. So if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your vacuum, you may want to take the plunge with the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum while it’s still discounted.