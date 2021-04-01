Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Has ‘Every Bit of Power of the Dyson’ — and It’s 43% Off

The vacuum can run for up to 50 minutes before it needs to be charged, ensuring you can tackle several rooms in one go. It's plenty lightweight — the main body weighs less than 3 pounds — so it's perfect for anyone who can't lift heavy things or has a bad back. Plus, there are four ways to assemble the vacuum, where both the long and short rod can be attached with the suction or the brush, allowing you to clean hard-to-reach places above and below you.