Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Has ‘Every Bit of Power of the Dyson’ — and It’s 43% Off

While spring may be synonymous with hunkering down and cleaning parts of the house you don't clean every week, you still have to keep up with regular chores, like vacuuming. Rather than drag out the old clunker that's been around for years — and honestly doesn't work as well as it should — consider investing in a vacuum cleaner that shoppers say is comparable to Dyson and Bissell, but a fraction of the price.
The Orfeld Cordless Vacuum is currently 43 percent off on Amazon. With its powerful hurricane suction, the vacuum eliminates dirt, debris, pet hair, and tough messes, leaving nothing behind. Choose from two power modes, normal and turbo, which are designed to suit any floor type. The T10 filter system is complete with precise, small holes that trap 99 percent of microscopic fine dust and allergens inside the vacuum.
The vacuum can run for up to 50 minutes before it needs to be charged, ensuring you can tackle several rooms in one go. It's plenty lightweight — the main body weighs less than 3 pounds — so it's perfect for anyone who can't lift heavy things or has a bad back. Plus, there are four ways to assemble the vacuum, where both the long and short rod can be attached with the suction or the brush, allowing you to clean hard-to-reach places above and below you.
Buy It! Orfeld Cordless Vacuum, $101.98 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
It should come as no surprise that Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about this vacuum, with nearly 3,000 reviewers giving it a five-star rating. Shoppers say the Orfeld is "way better than a Dyson," and many admit that they're trading in their name-brand vacuums for this appliance.
"My husband and I were disagreeing on Dyson versus this much less expensive brand, so we bought both," one shopper says. "His Dyson is now in the trash — it did not hold a charge well and it sucked at sucking. The [Orfeld] is great. It gets under furniture really well and is great for bathrooms, hallways, stairs, and small areas."
"I love this thing!" another shopper says. "I've had a Dyson stick vac for several years and bought this Orfeld stick vac to use in our vacation home. The Orfeld has every bit of the suction power and run time of the Dyson for a fraction of the cost. Plus it has a headlight so you can better see what you're vacuuming so you don't miss anything. I actually prefer this one to my Dyson!"
Whether you've used a Dyson before and are looking for something different or are simply in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, shop the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum for $101.98 on Amazon before the sale price disappears.