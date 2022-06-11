Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Sent a Dyson Back' in Exchange for This Stick Vacuum That's Under $100
Cleaning the house is hardly anyone's favorite task, but you can curb the dread if you stock the closet with supplies you'll actually want to use. If you're not sure where to start, try the Orfeld 8-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is on sale for under $100 at Amazon.
The beloved cordless vacuum cleaner has a near-silent 160-watt motor that's powerful enough to pick up dust, hair, pet dander, and crumbs from a host of surfaces, including high-pile carpets, stairs, curtains, car interiors, and hard floors. Users can select from two modes, max or standard, with just the press of a button.
The vacuum is capable of running for up to 30 minutes once fully charged. Plus, it's accompanied by a four-stage HEPA filtration system, which can capture microscopic particles as small as 0.1 microns. And thanks to the extra-large dust cup, the vacuum can hold up to 1.4 liters of dirt at a time.
The head is outfitted with a set of LED lights, illuminating all the crumbs you may have otherwise missed. Even better, the device can transition into a handheld vacuum, allowing you to target smaller messes, upholstered items, and in between the couch cushions. Simply attach any of the included accessories, like the 2-in-1 brush, long crevice tool, or soft bristle brush, and get to work.
Buy It! Orfeld 8-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $98.98 with coupon (orig. $118.98); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend the Orfeld cordless vacuum cleaner, with one reviewer noting that they actually "sent a Dyson back" in exchange for this device. Another shared, "I can go further on hard to reach places," while a third wrote, "I was able to vacuum all my rooms nonstop."
A different user said, "I think it is perfect for my quick cleaning in the middle of the week," adding that "the LED lights are the best." They explained: "I was vacuuming my house in the dark because I was amazed at how bright the lights were and I could see everything that I did not know was on my floor."
Head to Amazon to get the Orfeld 8-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale for just $99!
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Sent a Dyson Back' in Exchange for This Stick Vacuum That's Under $100
- Cat Owners Love This 'Brilliant' Litter Box That Looks Just Like a Houseplant, and It's on Sale at Amazon
- The Search Is Over: Reviewers Say These $11 Shorts Are the Perfect Thing to Wear Under Dresses
- These Top-Rated Storage Bags Create 'So Much More Room' in Closets and Are Just $20 at Amazon