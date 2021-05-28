The 5-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Amazon Shoppers Constantly Compare to Dyson Just Got Upgraded
There are plenty of cordless stick vacuums on Amazon — but not all of them regularly get compared to luxury Dyson models like the Orfeld 18000pa Cordless Stick Vacuum does. During its tenure as the brand's best stick vacuum, it's earned more than 4,500 five-star ratings. But just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Orfeld released an upgraded version that has officially dethroned the original.
The new Orfeld Cordless 5-in-1 Stick Vacuum has a brushless motor that provides up to 22,000 Pa (or pascals, a measurement of suction strength) of power. It's so strong that Orfeld promises it will "leave no dirt behind," effectively eliminating all the pet hair, dust, and debris in its path. Add to that a longer battery life, and this extra powerful model is sure to win over the hearts (and floors) of shoppers all over.
It's also being marketed as the brand's "most intelligent vacuum ever" based on Orfeld's "Scout" ADDS (auto dust detection system), which can locate even the smallest particles on surfaces and automatically adjust the suction based on dust size.
Buy It! Orfeld Cordless 5-in-1 Stick Vacuum, $149.99; amazon.com
The first Orfeld model earned the reputation of being every bit as good as a Dyson at a fraction of the cost. "At 1/3 the cost of a V8 Dyson, can this vacuum keep up? It sure can!" one shopper wrote. "Orfeld wins hands down. Love that the power button does not have to be held down for operation like in the Dyson. For the price, the Orfeld cannot be beat!"
Since the new kid...err, vacuum, on the block has only been available for a short amount of time, it hasn't yet racked up the same number of impressive reviews as its predecessor. But some shoppers have already taken notice of its power and value.
One reviewer called it "slim but powerful" and continued: "I have had a conventional vacuum cleaner and it's always challenging to maneuver and clean under bed frames. This design with high suction power is helpful to clean the corners with ease. This is compact and easy to use." Another person said it's "powerful and efficient." Be ahead of the vacuum curve and shop the new Orfeld Cordless 5-in-1 Stick Vacuum at Amazon today.