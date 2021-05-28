The 5-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Amazon Shoppers Constantly Compare to Dyson Just Got Upgraded

The first Orfeld model earned the reputation of being every bit as good as a Dyson at a fraction of the cost. "At 1/3 the cost of a V8 Dyson, can this vacuum keep up? It sure can!" one shopper wrote. "Orfeld wins hands down. Love that the power button does not have to be held down for operation like in the Dyson. For the price, the Orfeld cannot be beat!"