"This is by far my best purchase for a cleaning product," one five-star reviewer shares. "I have had a Roomba, I have had a Dyson, I have had other upright vacuum cleaners, and I have wanted an Oreck for years. I shopped around, went to vacuum stores, and finally decided to purchase this one. It is not pretty, [so] it doesn't sit out for guests to admire. It has a special spot in the office closet and every time I open that door, I smile and look forward to my next reason to vacuum."