Even Amazon Shoppers Who Have Dysons and Roombas Swear by This Upright Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 38% Off
While you may own a vacuum cleaner that's perfect for light messes, there are times when you require something a little more powerful. Enter the Oreck Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner, a trusty, commercial-grade appliance that's designed to be employed for heavier use — not simply to pick up a scattering of crumbs. And as a bonus, it's on sale at Amazon.
The vacuum can automatically adjust to move between carpets and hard surfaces, without having to press a button. A set of brushes on the side of the machine works in tandem to effectively clean those hard-to-access corners and reach underneath baseboards, picking up dust and debris. It's so powerful that the brush roll can hit speeds up to 6,500 rpm, suctioning up all the dirt at a rapid pace.
To operate the machine, just hit the switch on the ergonomic handle that's comfortable to hold even during long cleans. It also boasts a carrying handle, making it wonderfully easy to transport up and down stairs or simply from room to room. Plus, it's finished off with a set of clear bumpers along the base of the machine, which helps protect furniture and walls from getting banged up.
Buy It! Oreck Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $164.86 (orig. $265.83); amazon.com
Over 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, calling it a "hardworking, dependable machine" and a "true professional tool." Another reviewer added, "One more thing I love about this vacuum is that it can go all the way under the beds; this vacuum will lay flat and get under everything so easily, it's amazing!"
"This is by far my best purchase for a cleaning product," one five-star reviewer shares. "I have had a Roomba, I have had a Dyson, I have had other upright vacuum cleaners, and I have wanted an Oreck for years. I shopped around, went to vacuum stores, and finally decided to purchase this one. It is not pretty, [so] it doesn't sit out for guests to admire. It has a special spot in the office closet and every time I open that door, I smile and look forward to my next reason to vacuum."
"I am very impressed with this little vacuum," another user said. "It picks up animal hair, gets in the crevices of ridged entry rugs, and doesn't kick any dirt back on hard floors. I have bought a couple bagged upright professional vacs from vacuum stores and nothing compares to this."
Head to Amazon and shop the Oreck Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner for just $164.86 before this deal disappears for good.
