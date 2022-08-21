Thanks to Double Discounts, This Lightweight Stick Vacuum Is Just $89 at Amazon Right Now

Shoppers say it “doesn’t miss a single crumb”

By Isabel Garcia
Published on August 21, 2022 05:00 AM

Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Photo: Amazon

If you're tired of hauling out a clunky upright vacuum for everyday floorcare, opt for a lightweight stick vacuum without an annoying cord that trails.

Start with Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale and has an on-site coupon at Amazon. With the double discounts, it's marked down to just $89 — an incredible deal considering stick vacuum can cost you hundreds of dollars. Suitable for hard floors and carpets, the vacuum has two cleaning modes (standard and strong) to remove dust, dirt, pet hair, and debris.

Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $88.99 with coupon (orig. $132.99); amazon.com

Weighing less than 3 pounds, the vacuum is a breeze to carry throughout your home. It's also easy to maneuver around furniture thanks to its flexible head. And with LED headlights, it illuminates all those hard-to-reach corners that tend to collect dust.

The versatile gadget also converts into a handheld vacuum, so you can clean above-floor messes, too. You can adjust the length of the tube to 43 inches to reach cobwebbed ceiling corners and dusty curtains. It also comes with a brush nozzle to dust off upholstery and a crevice nozzle to clean between furniture and along baseboards.

What really sets it apart from standard cordless vacuums is its freestanding design, which makes it easy to store. And instead of placing it on the floor or awkwardly leaning it against a wall if you need to take a break, simply leave it upright where it's at.

Another feature worth noting is its on-button release dust cup. After removing it from the tube, all you have to do is press a button to empty out collected dirt. It's also easy to clean the HEPA filter since it's washable.

Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the vacuum, including one who said that it has "great suction power" and "doesn't miss a single crumb." Many appreciate that it's "lightweight," with another reviewer writing: "I love how easy it is to maneuver around and get under the furniture."

Ready to make your everyday floor cleaning routine easier? Clip the coupon in the product description and snap up the Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon.

