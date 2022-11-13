Oprah Says This Christmas Tree Candle Will 'Fill the House with Cheer' — and It's 20% Off Right Now

Grab it while it's back in stock

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

Published on November 13, 2022 07:00 AM

Nothing signifies the beginning of the holiday season quite like the reveal of Oprah's Favorite Things.

Oprah Winfrey's much-anticipated annual list of favorites is basically the Rolls Royce of holiday gift guides. It features a curated list of presents in every category — home, kitchen, fashion, books, makeup, and more — all of which have been fully vetted and hand-selected by the icon herself.

Even better, each and every item is sold on Amazon to help make shopping a breeze. One item in particular that's stirring commotion is Snif's Old Saint Wick candle, which just so happens to be 20 percent off right now.

The festive candle, which comes in a forest green glass jar, is too pretty not to display. Oprah described the scent as "pine and sandalwood… with balsam and apple blossom for a scent that will fill the house with cheer." The familiar scent flawlessly mimics that of a freshly cut Christamas tree.

"The 8.5-ounce version gives you 50-plus hours of burn time, while the 50-ounce one gives a whopping 200-plus hours," she added.

Snif Old Saint Wick candle
Snif

Buy It! Snif Old Saint Wick Candle, $35.20 (orig. $44); snif.co with code OPRAH and amazon.com

The popular candle is currently sold out on the brand's website, and it's been in and out of stock on Amazon. If it's not available when you're shopping, you can pre-order and expect to receive it around Thanksgiving.

The jumbo-sized gift is formulated with non-toxic, paraffin-free, and vegan wax. The 8.5-ounce candle also has a 100 percent pure cotton fiber wick, which makes for a clean burn every time. Pro tip? Take proper care of your candle to get the most mileage out of it: Limit burn time to four hours max, and be sure to trim your wick to one-quarter of an inch before lighting to help reduce smoke and maximize burn time.

Hurry up and grab a few jars of the Oprah-approved candle — one for you, and some for friends — while it's in stock at Amazon and still 20 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

