Oprah's Given These Black-Owned Brands Her Stamp of Approval, and They're All Available on Amazon
With Black History Month just about wrapping up, there's never been a better time to double down and support Black-owned businesses, something that's easy to do all year round. But if you're not quite sure where to start, don't worry: We've rounded up some of Oprah's beloved Black-owned businesses from her favorite things list — all of which are available at Amazon.
This list is overflowing with tons of items in just about every category, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, and more. You'll be able to shop everything from delicious crispy cookies to bold lipsticks and travel bags. Keep reading to check out 18 of Oprah's favorite Black-owned businesses, with prices starting at just $12:
- Head Lightz Beanie with Light, $29.99
- Dare to Roam Mini Prodigy Backpack, $72
- Omi Woods Womens Coin Necklace, $135
- Henry Mask Reusable 3-Layer Face Masks, $49.50
- Roots of Fight Women's Tees, $38.40
- E Marie Journey Everywhere Hoodie, $98
- Melt Fit Essential Leggings, $60
- Mented Cosmetics Red Matte Lipstick, $18
- Footnanny Olive Oil Pedicure Collection, $149
- Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Liquid Lipstick, $25
- Ubah Hot Hot Sauce, $59.99
- Tonya's Pecan Crisp Cookies, $52.99
- Miles and Milan Big Smile Bodysuit Set, $38
- Orijin Bees Fro Love Baby Bee Doll, $46.55 with coupon (orig. $49)
- All of Us Crayons Natural Beeswax Skin Tone Crayons, $23
- Oprah's The Life You Want™ Planner, $24.95
- The Crayon Case Note Pad Mini Eyeshadow Palette, $12.50
- Mi Cocina The Classic Apron, $110
Since face masks are still a daily part of our lives, you may as well invest in a stylish set. Start with a pack from Henry, designed by celebrity tailor Patrick Henry, whose masks have been worn from a slew of A-listers, including Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, and more. Thanks to the breathable fabric, the masks are comfortable to wear over long stretches of time.
Buy It! Henry Mask Reusable 3-Layer Face Masks, $49.50; amazon.com
Anyone looking to add to their cosmetics collection shouldn't overlook Mented Cosmetics vegan and paraben-free red matte lipstick, as well as The Crayon Case's eyeshadow palette, which includes eight shades in the shape of a cute notepad. And if you're searching for a gift for a friend, consider Footnanny's Olive Oil Pedicure Collection, complete with cream, sugar scrubs, a foot massager, and foot buffer.
Buy It! Mented Cosmetics Red Matte Lipstick, $18; amazon.com
Buy It! The Crayon Case Note Pad Mini Eyeshadow Palette, $12.50; amazon.com
If you're on the hunt for some food staples to add to the pantry, there's plenty to choose from. Start with a three-pack of Ubah Hot's hot sauce, which includes fiery flavors like Fresno mild, serrano medium, and habanero hot. Mop up the sauce with bread and chips, or pour some over a plate of fried eggs. And don't miss out on Tonya's Pecan Crisp Cookies; the Black- and woman-owned business sells crispy cookies that taste just like pecan pie.
Buy It! Ubah Hot Hot Sauce, $59.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Tonya's Pecan Crisp Cookies, $52.99; amazon.com
Head to Amazon to check out the rest of Oprah's favorite things, then go straight to checkout before these items sell out.
