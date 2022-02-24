Shop

Oprah's Given These Black-Owned Brands Her Stamp of Approval, and They're All Available on Amazon

Shop jewelry, snacks, and even toys
By Amy Schulman February 24, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With Black History Month just about wrapping up, there's never been a better time to double down and support Black-owned businesses, something that's easy to do all year round. But if you're not quite sure where to start, don't worry: We've rounded up some of Oprah's beloved Black-owned businesses from her favorite things list — all of which are available at Amazon.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

This list is overflowing with tons of items in just about every category, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, and more. You'll be able to shop everything from delicious crispy cookies to bold lipsticks and travel bags. Keep reading to check out 18 of Oprah's favorite Black-owned businesses, with prices starting at just $12: 

Since face masks are still a daily part of our lives, you may as well invest in a stylish set. Start with a pack from Henry, designed by celebrity tailor Patrick Henry, whose masks have been worn from a slew of A-listers, including Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, and more. Thanks to the breathable fabric, the masks are comfortable to wear over long stretches of time.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Henry Mask Reusable 3-Layer Face Masks, $49.50; amazon.com

Anyone looking to add to their cosmetics collection shouldn't overlook Mented Cosmetics vegan and paraben-free red matte lipstick, as well as The Crayon Case's eyeshadow palette, which includes eight shades in the shape of a cute notepad. And if you're searching for a gift for a friend, consider Footnanny's Olive Oil Pedicure Collection, complete with cream, sugar scrubs, a foot massager, and foot buffer. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Mented Cosmetics Red Matte Lipstick, $18; amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Crayon Case Note Pad Mini Eyeshadow Palette, $12.50; amazon.com

If you're on the hunt for some food staples to add to the pantry, there's plenty to choose from. Start with a three-pack of Ubah Hot's hot sauce, which includes fiery flavors like Fresno mild, serrano medium, and habanero hot. Mop up the sauce with bread and chips, or pour some over a plate of fried eggs. And don't miss out on Tonya's Pecan Crisp Cookies; the Black- and woman-owned business sells crispy cookies that taste just like pecan pie. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ubah Hot Hot Sauce, $59.99; amazon.com    

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tonya's Pecan Crisp Cookies, $52.99; amazon.com

Head to Amazon to check out the rest of Oprah's favorite things, then go straight to checkout before these items sell out.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com