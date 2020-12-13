Oprah Loves These Insulated Coffee Mugs — and They Make the Perfect Under-$40 Holiday Gifts

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

When it comes to holiday gifts, it’s safe to say that anything with Oprah’s seal of approval is a worthy pick. The lifestyle icon and gifting expert never steers us in the wrong direction, and one look at her Favorite Things 2020 list will tell you that this holiday season is no different.

One item Oprah included in this year’s list is the Corkcicle Coffee Mug, and it’s easy to see why. A great gift idea for anyone on your list, whether a friend, family member, or coworker, this insulated mug is designed to keep any beverage warm for up to three hours. Available in a range of colors and patterns, the mug is as stylish as it is functional, making it the perfect desk accessory. But the best part is, you can snag the Oprah-approved holiday gift on Amazon for under $40.

Perfect for keeping your morning cup of joe nice and toasty, this stainless steel coffee mug lives up to its promises, according to customer reviews and hundreds of perfect ratings. Whether your preferred beverage is coffee, tea, or hot chocolate, the mug’s triple-insulted design and secure lid with a built-in slider ensure that every sip is as warm as when you first poured.

Amazon shoppers especially love its rubber bottom. The non-slip silicone means the mug won’t slide or tip over if accidentally knocked into and, as an added bonus, allows you to place the mug down quietly on your desk or table. Combine that with the roomy and easy-to-grip handle, and you’ve got an incredibly sturdy coffee mug that’s perfect for working, traveling, or just wandering around the house — which we do a lot of these days.

One five-star reviewer even went as far as to say that, since buying the Corkcicle cup, “my life has changed for the better.”