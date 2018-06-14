We All Get a Cruise! Oprah Winfrey and BFF Gayle King Announce Plans for a 'Girls’ Getaway'

Now this is how you do a girls’ trip!

Oprah Winfrey and her longtime BFF Gayle King just announced plans for the ultimate adventure — a three-day “Girls’ Getaway” cruise aboard Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam ship.

“Remember how we all went sailing to Alaska last year? Well, next January, that’s 2019, we’re setting sail again,” Winfrey says in a video of the pair sharing the news posted on her social media.

King adds, “We’re planning a girls getaway and we want you all to come along with us.”

According to Winfrey, you can, “bring your best friend with you, whoever that is — your mom, your aunt…your bestie from elementary school.” To put it simply, “Bring your Gayle!”

The journey, which has a theme of “the power of friendship” and is meant to “honor and pay tribute to the special bond between women,” runs round trip from Fort Lauderdale, and makes a stop in the Bahamas’ Half Moon Cay.

Activities range from three live “Conversations with Oprah,” to meditations and style sessions. It sets sail on January 30, 2019, making it the perfect present for guest of honor (and “godmother” of the vessel) Winfrey, whose 65th birthday is one day before.

The remarkable ship can hold 2,650 guests and comes in at 975 feet.

Winfrey isn’t the first celeb to hit the high seas with her fans — Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are also embarking on a trip from Miami to the Bahamas in December. Adam Rippon, the Backstreet Boys and even David Hasselhoff have gotten in on the trend, too.

But if you’re hoping to experience some of Oprah’s favorite things upfront — Holland America sells many of her coveted items in their stores — this is the vacation for you. And you want to act fast: The Vista Suite, Signature Suite, Neptune Suite, and Inside rooms are already sold out.

“Start making plans and we hope to see you,” King says.