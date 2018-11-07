Oprah Reveals Her Favorite Things of 2018—Shop 107 Picks from Biggest List Ever!

Oprah’s Favorite Things list is finally here! It’s now officially time to kick off the holiday season of gift giving.

The 2018 list, unveiled in O, The Oprah Magazine, highlights 107 of the media mogul’s favorite items on the market, and marks the largest list in the 22-year history of the franchise. Oprah Winfrey‘s choices range from gifts for foodies to tech-lovers and the best finds in home, fashion and beauty.

For the fourth year in a row, curated items from her picks will be available for purchase in the Oprah’s Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon App on iOS and Android.

“I love discovering delectable, cozy, innovative new gifts and revisiting some of my past favorites to find the perfect present for each of the special people in my life, and then sharing these great finds with all of you!” Winfrey said.

This year, some of Winfrey’s favorites include the family PJ set from Burts Bees Baby (above), an Amazon Echo Spot, a home-grown Christmas tree, a lasagna trio pan, and a TrūMedic IS-4000 InstaShiatsu+ foot massager with heat(below).

“When I tried this foot massager, I swear fireworks lit the sky, waves pounded against the shore, and a choir of angels sang,” Winfrey writes. “This is some powerful pampering.”

Winfrey is also hopping on the trend of going strawless. One of her top picks this year is a set of four Izola stainless steel re-usable cocktail straws, because as she puts it, “Friends don’t let friends use plastic straws!”

This year for the first time ever, shoppers can also shop directly through Amazon Fire TV streaming devices.

“Customers have loved watching Oprah for decades, and now for the first time ever they can purchase items from her list via the Amazon Shopping App on their Fire TV while watching her on screen,” said Jennifer Prenner, General Manager, Amazon Fire TV.

Twelve O readers will also have the chance to win all 107 items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes, which runs from November 28 through December 9. One additional winner will have the chance to win each item on the list with the Instant Win Code found in the magazine kicking-off on December 10 and ending on December 14.

To see the full list of items, visit www.oprahmag.com/favorite-things and pick up a copy of O, The Oprah Magazine, on newsstands nationwide on November 20.