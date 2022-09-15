Everything at Oprah's 'Favorite' Pajama and Bedding Brand Is on Sale — and We Have an Even Better Discount Code

One of our favorite things about fall is getting to cozy up in an ultra-comfortable set of sheets or loungewear made for the changing temperatures.

And this is a sentiment shared by Oprah, who catapulted a brand to stardom by listing them among her Favorite Things four years ago — and every year since. We're talking about the aptly named Cozy Earth, and if you're in the market for something loved by Oprah and countless others that will get you in your fall feels for less, we have fantastic news.

Not only is Cozy Earth currently in the midst of a sitewide sale where shoppers can save anywhere from 10 to 25 percent on the brand's bedding, bath linens, and incredibly soft loungewear, PEOPLE readers can save even more. Enter our exclusive code, PEOPLE, at checkout and instantly knock 30 percent off your total. And yes, this applies to everything on site, including Oprah's Favorite Things, which Cozy Earth has curated in an easy-to-find list, and the sheets that made our best cooling bedding list.

Take a look at all of the best finds from this sale, below.

Best Cozy Earth Deals

This list includes all four of Oprah's go-to products: the bamboo sheets, plush socks, long-sleeved pajamas, and bamboo joggers. Each of these items is also beloved by thousands of shoppers who say that the joggers, in particular, are so "incredibly soft and comfortable" that they "live in these."

High on our own list, however, are the socks that Oprah herself described as "cushy" and make you "feel like you're walking on clouds." They come in a set of three different colors and four color combinations to choose from. They're made out of a combination of polyester, bamboo, and elastane which makes them extremely soft yet breathable for year-round wear.

We added the linen sheets that managed to rack up perfect ratings from each of the shoppers who left a review, too. They're described as an "investment" set by some shoppers who say they're their "new favorite" because of how "perfect" the texture of the cooling material feels against their skin.

Shop these deals and more at Cozy Earth with our exclusive code, PEOPLE, for 30 percent off.

Buy It! The Plush Lounge Sock, Set of 3, $33.60 with code PEOPLE (orig. $48); cozyearth.com

Buy It! Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas, $129.50 with code PEOPLE (orig. $185); cozyearth.com

Buy It! Bamboo Joggers, $108.50 with code PEOPLE (orig. $155); cozyearth.com

