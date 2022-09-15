Everything at Oprah's 'Favorite' Pajama and Bedding Brand Is on Sale — and We Have an Even Better Discount Code

Only PEOPLE readers can save 30 percent right now

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Oprah Winfrey, Cozy Earth sheets
Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage; Cozy Earth

One of our favorite things about fall is getting to cozy up in an ultra-comfortable set of sheets or loungewear made for the changing temperatures.

And this is a sentiment shared by Oprah, who catapulted a brand to stardom by listing them among her Favorite Things four years ago — and every year since. We're talking about the aptly named Cozy Earth, and if you're in the market for something loved by Oprah and countless others that will get you in your fall feels for less, we have fantastic news.

Not only is Cozy Earth currently in the midst of a sitewide sale where shoppers can save anywhere from 10 to 25 percent on the brand's bedding, bath linens, and incredibly soft loungewear, PEOPLE readers can save even more. Enter our exclusive code, PEOPLE, at checkout and instantly knock 30 percent off your total. And yes, this applies to everything on site, including Oprah's Favorite Things, which Cozy Earth has curated in an easy-to-find list, and the sheets that made our best cooling bedding list.

Take a look at all of the best finds from this sale, below.

Best Cozy Earth Deals

Cozy Earth Sale x Oprah
Cozy Earth

This list includes all four of Oprah's go-to products: the bamboo sheets, plush socks, long-sleeved pajamas, and bamboo joggers. Each of these items is also beloved by thousands of shoppers who say that the joggers, in particular, are so "incredibly soft and comfortable" that they "live in these."

High on our own list, however, are the socks that Oprah herself described as "cushy" and make you "feel like you're walking on clouds." They come in a set of three different colors and four color combinations to choose from. They're made out of a combination of polyester, bamboo, and elastane which makes them extremely soft yet breathable for year-round wear.

We added the linen sheets that managed to rack up perfect ratings from each of the shoppers who left a review, too. They're described as an "investment" set by some shoppers who say they're their "new favorite" because of how "perfect" the texture of the cooling material feels against their skin.

Shop these deals and more at Cozy Earth with our exclusive code, PEOPLE, for 30 percent off.

Cozy Earth Sale x Oprah
Cozy Earth

Buy It! The Plush Lounge Sock, Set of 3, $33.60 with code PEOPLE (orig. $48); cozyearth.com

Cozy Earth Sale x Oprah
Cozy Earth

Buy It! Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas, $129.50 with code PEOPLE (orig. $185); cozyearth.com

Cozy Earth Sale x Oprah
Cozy Earth

Buy It! Bamboo Joggers, $108.50 with code PEOPLE (orig. $155); cozyearth.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Cozy Earth
The Sheets That Oprah Has Called the 'Softest Ever' Are 35% Off at This Sitewide Sale
Labor Day Sales Roundup
127 Labor Day Sales That Are Way Too Good to Pass Up This Weekend
Cozy Earth Tout
Oprah Named This Cozy Brand a Favorite 4 Years in a Row, and It's Having a Big Sitewide Sale
Presidents Day Sale Roundup
These Presidents Day Sales Are Way Too Good to Pass Up — Here's What to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend Is Over
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Oprah's Favorite Bedding and Loungewear Brand Launched a Sitewide Sale for Labor Day
Tested Cooling Sheets Deal
Where to Find Labor Day Deals on the Best Cooling Sheets We Tested in Our Lab
EASELAND Queen Size Bamboo Mattress Pad
This Cloud-Like Mattress Topper That Shoppers Swear by for 'Amazing Sleep' Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
3 Pack: Women's Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
Sweats Roundup Tout
Shopper-Loved Sweats with Steep Discounts Are All Over Amazon — If You Know Where to Look
Bath Towels and Bath Mats Tout
Amazon Is Filled with Steep Discounts on Shopper-Loved Bath Towels and Mats — Up to 59% Off
oprah winfrey
Oprah Winfrey Said These Bamboo Cooling Sheets Are 'the Softest Ever' — and They're on Sale This Weekend
Saatva Labor Day Weekend Sale
Buy More and Save Up to $500 on Top-Loved Mattresses and Bedding This Labor Day Weekend
California Design Den Softest 100% Cotton Sheets
Even 'Sheet Snobs' Are Obsessed with These Cotton Sheets, and They're Up to 40% Off for Labor Day Weekend
Lululemon sale
The Lululemon Leggings Shoppers Call 'Buttery Soft' Are on Sale Now — but They're Selling Out Quickly
American Soft Linen 3 Piece Towel Set
Upgrade Your Bathroom with Amazon's Best-Selling Bath Towel Set While It's on Sale
Eberjey loungewear
The Brand Behind the Super Soft Pajamas Oprah Once Deemed Her Favorite Is Having a Huge Loungewear Sale