This $13 Desk Fan Is So Powerful, People Call It a ‘Tornado in a Box’

The Opolar USB Desk Fan can be plugged right into the USB drive of your computer to unleash a steady stream of cool air while you work. At 6.77 inches tall and weighing only half a pound, the fan is compact, travel-friendly, and lightweight. But don’t let its small size fool you: It delivers a surprisingly powerful airflow; one reviewer even joked that it’s like a “tornado in a box” and people should bolt down their possessions accordingly. It has three speed settings and a lengthy 4.9-foot cord, plus a removable front cover that makes cleaning the blades a cinch.