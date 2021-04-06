This $13 Desk Fan Is So Powerful, People Call It a ‘Tornado in a Box’

Profile Menu
It’s tough to focus when you’re working in a warm, stuffy room that has you feeling overheated — but a desk fan is a simple solution, quickly cooling you down while costing much less than an air conditioner. One small fan in particular has picked up nearly 15,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, with some shoppers saying they’re “blown away” by how strong it is.
The Opolar USB Desk Fan can be plugged right into the USB drive of your computer to unleash a steady stream of cool air while you work. At 6.77 inches tall and weighing only half a pound, the fan is compact, travel-friendly, and lightweight. But don’t let its small size fool you: It delivers a surprisingly powerful airflow; one reviewer even joked that it’s like a “tornado in a box” and people should bolt down their possessions accordingly. It has three speed settings and a lengthy 4.9-foot cord, plus a removable front cover that makes cleaning the blades a cinch.
Buy It! Opolar USB Desk Fan, $12.99; amazon.com
Because this small desk fan has a low noise level of 50 decibels, you could easily run it while you sleep, too. The adjustable fan head can be tilted up to 40 degrees to get the airflow right where you want it, and its base has four stable rubber feet to prevent annoying scratches or vibrations. You can choose from three color combinations — black and blue, black and white, or white and purple — with prices starting at $13.
Along with emphasizing that it’s “tiny but mighty,” reviewers also call it a “little lifesaver” that’s “perfect for WFH.” “This tiny whisper machine packs quite the punch!” one said. “Even on the lowest setting, this small desk fan creates enough of a breeze to cool down my desk in a matter of five minutes.”
If you’re switching locations on a hot day, you can bring the portable fan along without hassle. “This little fan comes with me everywhere,” another person said. “I love that it’s USB powered, so I can connect it right to my computer, or I can take it car camping with me by plugging it into my cigarette lighter.”
The countdown to summer is on, and it’s already forecasted to bring hotter than average temperatures across much of the U.S. Instead of sweating it out at your desk, order the Opolar USB Desk Fan on Amazon for just $13.
