Opalhouse Just Dropped a Fall-Inspired Bohemian Collection of Furniture, Decor, and Kitchen Items at Target — Starting at $10
It's officially time to stock up on your pumpkin spice coffee creamer and bread mixes, take your chunky knits out of storage, book your fall hair appointment, and most importantly, fill your home with as much fall decor as your heart desires. And it's no secret that Target is the one-stop shop for autumn-themed kitchen and home decor.
One of the most anticipated fall home collections is Justina Blakeney's Jungalow collaboration with Opalhouse. The bohemian home decor line is known for their embroidered throw pillows, textured vases, vibrant prints, and detailed accent mirrors. And today, they've launched their fall collection that proves that home decor can still have a colorful bohemian touch.
Shop adorable decor items like felt pumpkins, terracotta squirrels and owls, and pumpkin-shaped candles. You can also dress up your home with beautifully embroidered throw pillows, rattan trays, tassel garlands, carved wood mirrors, and terracotta vases. Everything from the playful collection is under $240 and more products will continue to be added to the collection from now through mid-October.
Best Opalhouse Fall Home Decor:
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Felted Pumpkin Figurine, $10
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Velvet Embroidered Striped Lumbar Pillow, $20
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Round Rattan Tray, $25
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Terracotta Pumpkin Candle, $15
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Single Handle Vase, $30
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Terracotta Squirrel Figurine, $15
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Warm Tassel Pom Beaded Garland, $15
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Felted Pumpkin Vase Filler, $15
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Oversized Velvet Round Floor Pillow with Tassels, $30
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Ceramic Table Lamp, $50
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Owl Vase, $20
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Carved Wood Mirror, $80
In this collection you'll also find tons of cute tools and decor for your kitchen, in addition to the brand's fall-inspired home items. Scroll through kitchen towels, textured table runners, wood serving utensils set, striped pitchers, and the happiest looking pointed sun-shaped plates and bowls. Plus, all of the kitchen items in this collection are $25 or less, so you don't have to feel guilty when you add the whole line to your cart.
Best Opalhouse Fall Kitchen Decor:
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Cotton Textured Table Runner with Fringe, $22
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Jute Placemats Four-Pack, $24
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Two-Piece Ash Wood Carved Serving Set, $12
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Four-Pack Stoneware Pointed Sun Salad Bowls, $20
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Three-Pack Cotton Kitchen Towels, $12
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Four-Pack Stoneware Pointed Sun Dinner Plates, $24
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Three-Piece Stainless Steel Cheese Tool Set, $15
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Stoneware Striped Beverage Pitcher, $15
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Stoneware Scalloped Serving Bowl, $24