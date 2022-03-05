The One was sold at auction Thursday after years of twists and turns for the Los Angeles mega-mansion

One-Time Most Expensive Home in America Finds Buyer at a Discount, Still Sets Auction Sale Record

An uber-luxurious, 105,000-square-foot Bel Air estate known as "The One," which was once expected to be listed for a staggering $500 million, has sold at auction at a record-setting price.

After years of being on the market, on Thursday the California mega-mansion found an owner who bid $126 million plus closing costs and buyer's premium, PEOPLE confirms.

With an all-in final closing cost of $141.12 million, the home set a new record for the most expensive residential property ever sold at auction in America –– nearly 50 percent higher than the previous U.S. record for a home sold at auction.

the one Credit: Douglas Friedman

The closing bid for The One is currently under review by the court and is scheduled to close within 30 days upon approval.

The bidder will be disclosed to the court by next Tuesday, after which the buying party will be made public.

Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates represented the listing, while Concierge Auctions managed the auction.

The One was previously listed for sale by Compass who referred to the 21-bedroom, 49-bath property as "the largest & grandest house ever built in the urban world" with "360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean, Downtown Los Angeles, and San Gabriel Mountains."

The home boasts "every imaginable amenity" including "5 pools, a massive nightclub, full-service salon & spa, 10,000sf sky deck, 400ft private outdoor running track, and private Dolby Digital theater seating 40 plus".

The One also boasts an unbelievable 30-car garage.