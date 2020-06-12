Liam Payne Is Selling His $11 Million Calabasas Mansion — See Inside!

The One Direction member moved out of the home — and back to his native U.K. — last year

Liam Payne is going in a different direction with his massive Calabasas mansion — relisting it with a price cut after moving out over a year ago.

The One Direction member has put his nearly 9,700-square-foot home back on the market for $10.75 million with Jonah Wilson of Hilton and Hyland, real estate expert Tomer Fridman confirmed on an exclusive episode of Real Talk on IGTV on Thursday.

The property was first listed last year for $11.2 million, the Los Angeles Times reported, and Fridman explains that it has been rented out for approximately $110,000 per month in the interim.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate sits on nearly five acres of land in the Santa Monica Mountains. “You cross your own little bridge to get to this property.

It’s a really, really beautiful, acreage-centric property in between Calabasas and Malibu,” says Fridman, who is also the Kardashian-Jenner family's longtime realtor.

The property is described as a “compound” because it has several separate buildings scattered across the grounds, Fridman says. There's a guesthouse, meditation pavilion, recording studio, gym and more in addition to the main house. There's also a pool and spa in the back, a private vineyard and a massive motor court in the front.

Inside the main home is a game room, theater room, subterranean wine cellar/tasting room and a stunning, two-level library featuring a spiral staircase and oak-paneled walls.

“It’s an incredible sanctuary in the middle of town,” Fridman says, explaining that it feels secluded and private, yet is only a 10-minute drive to Malibu.

According to the Times, Payne, 26, bought the home — which previously belonged to the late cinematographer Alan Purwin — five years ago for $10 million. The boy bander has since moved back to his native U.K. and has recently been quarantining at home with his girlfriend, model Maya Henry, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

He previously told PEOPLE that he’s been FaceTiming his 3-year-old son Bear, who is quarantining with Payne's ex, singer Cheryl.

"FaceTime with my son can go any number of ways," Payne said. "I FaceTimed him before and he was on a trampoline in a princess dress with a pair of Wellington shoes on playing the ukulele. And then other times he's so interested in SpongeBob that his mom will be like, 'Say hi to Daddy,' and he's like, 'Hi, Daddy.' And then he's back in SpongeBob. It's so funny."

The pair split in July 2018 when Bear was 15 months old.