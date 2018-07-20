Olivia Culpo Channels a ‘Nancy Meyers Movie’ and Pays Homage to Her Roots in her First Home

Olivia Culpo‘s first grown-up home is just like her — polished, pretty and more than a little glam.

The actress and model picked out her Hollywood condo for its cool, loftlike feel and architectural details, including an oddity for the West Coast: exposed brick walls. “I was definitely attracted to the character in this building and you don’t find a lot of that in LA, so it reminded me of where I’m from on the East Coast,” the Rhode Island-raised star, 26, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

Zeke Ruelas

But its dark wood floors and black painted walls felt too masculine, she says, and made the open-plan apartment seem cavernous.

“I’m a really girlie person, so I wanted a much more feminine environment,” says Culpo, who next stars in the Bruce Willis action flick Reprisal. “I wanted to feel like I had a bachelorette pad.”

Zeke Ruelas

“She’s got that East Coast, preppy vibe about her, so the minute we started chatting I was envisioning some sort of interior from a Nancy Meyers movie,” says designer Orlando Soria, who along with online-decorating service Homepolish helped bring her ladylike rooms to life with pale furnishings, blush accessories and hits of polished brass.

Zeke Ruelas

“We combined light colors, which are traditionally seen as feminine, with strong geometry, traditionally seen as masculine, to create a space that felt neither too childish or too industrial,” explains Soria, who chose pieces from Hayneedle, including a pair of tufted ottomans that stand in for a coffee table.

Though they didn’t make any huge structural chances to the space, the pair did build a custom closet for the fashion lover and a dining nook in one corner that Culpo says has the best light in the house for snapping Instagram photos.

Zeke Ruelas

Though the social media star is frequently traveling for work, when she is home, you can find her in one spot: “I definitely lay in bed for so long and I watch HGTV,” she admits of her crash time.

The bedroom’s walls are lined with gold-framed mirrors to visual expand the cozy space, and of course for the Culpo to check her look before heading out to the other place she feels right at home: a red carpet.

After nearly a year-long process of making it her own, the finished apartment finally reflects its stylish owner. Says Culpo: “It’s glam. It’s modern. It’s everything that I wanted it to be. It’s perfect for me.”