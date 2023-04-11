Olivia Culpo Recommends These Flameless Candles for Their 'Cozy Flair' — and They're on Sale

Olivia Culpo just got engaged, and the backdrop for the proposal was stunningly beautiful. There were flowers, a massive bauble, and of course, the love of her life, Christian McCaffrey. With such a romantic scene, we wondered if he also incorporated the candles that Culpo says are "so easy to just set the mood."

In a recent Amazon Live video, the former Miss Universe shared the spring home decor items she recommends picking up to give your home a little refresh this season. Out of the 30+ items, including bedside lamps, pampas decorations, and a wooden serving bowl, we were most excited to see one very practical item in particular: a flameless candle set.

Why? For starters, the set of 12 candles is on sale. They usually go for $36, but right now, you can score them for under $25. Not only do the candles have over 7,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, but they're also mom-approved — Culpo's mother has them in her home, too.

Shop Olivia Culpo's Amazon Live Picks:

There are so many different ways to use them and places to put them, according to Culpo: "These are great for your entryway table, for [a] dinner table, [and] you can put these in a hurricane glass, which looks really cool." She later added, you can "turn the lights down when everybody's around the table having dessert, or you know, having a little glass of wine or tea before bed, and it adds a little cozy flair, so I really love these"

Available in a set of seven or a set of 12, both of which have price cuts right now, the flameless candles are waterproof, so you can use them both indoors and outdoors. They also come with a remote that allows you to easily control them. You can even set them up to shut off automatically after intervals up to eight hours and cycle them every 24 hours.

While their fake flickering is already relaxing, you can adjust the light settings, too. And there's no pose of a fire hazard, since the candles run off the power of two AA batteries and "last an amazingly long time per each battery change," according to one shopper, who has purchased multiple sets for personal use and as gifts for others.

Buy It! Aignis Flameless Waterproof Candles with Remote, Set of 12 in Ivory, $24.05 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Another shopper said they were "totally delighted with these money-saving candles." Despite a little struggle getting them to sync at first, they continued, "The color, flickering movement, and [the] fact that the 'flame' sits below the level of the edges makes these look very realistic. The remote and timer are so convenient." Another person added that they're the "best flameless candles by far!"

The former Sports Illustrated model also shared a ton of other great finds, including these chic boucle pillow covers, a knitted blanket that has over 25,000 five-star ratings, and a matte black flatware set that "I absolutely, absolutely, absolutely love," Culpo said.

Get ready to give your home a refresh, and keep scrolling to shop more of the model's spring decor picks at Amazon.

Buy It! Aignis Flameless Waterproof Candles with Remote, Set of 7 in Ivory, $24.29 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Domvitus Luxury Decorative Throw Pillow Textured Boucle Cover in Buttery Cream, $18.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bourina Knitted Decorative Throw Blanket in Beige, $17.09 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Haitral Bedside Table Lamps, Set of 2 in Black/Tan, $33.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yshengood Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Set, 3 pieces in Black, $32.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Santa Barbara Design Studio Hand Carved Paulownia Wood Serving Bowl in Natural, $21 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Hocarw Natural Dried Pampas Grass Decor, $15.98; amazon.com

Buy It! Jashii 36-Piece Silverware Set in Matte Black, $40.84 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

