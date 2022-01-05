Oliver Hudson Shows Off Mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Aspen Home: 'Curtains Are 30 Years Old'

The actor gave Live with Kelly and Ryan viewers a peek into his mom's house, which he jokes she refuses to update

Oliver Hudson is giving a rare peek inside the home of his mom Goldie Hawn.

Hudson, 45, appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday, where he called in from his family's home in Aspen, Colorado. While promoting his new show, The Cleaning Lady, the actor showed off the a bit of the house Hawn, 76, has owned for decades with her longtime partner Kurt Russell, 70.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hudson explained to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that he was appearing on a video call from the guest house, telling them, "Mom built this house first and then my step-dad Kurt built the other house. So we lived here in 1985 for two years."

Oliver Hudson on Live with Kelly and Ryan Credit: Live with Kelly and Ryan

Hawn and Russell have been visiting Colorado for years and make an annual trip to Aspen every winter. Last month, the couple was spotted shopping ahead of Christmas while they wore matching cowboy hats.

They were joined in Aspen by Oliver and his wife, Erinn Bartlett, plus his sister, Kate Hudson, Kate's fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and their daughter, Rani Rose.

Oliver added, "It's a bit of a time capsule. Those curtains that you see are like 30 years old, you know what I mean? Mom refuses to update, which kind of is great."

Oliver said Aspen is a special place for him and his family, who've been visiting the Colorado town for 37 years.

*EXCLUSIVE* Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn look great as they spend a very snowy day out shopping Credit: BACKGRID

"I went to elementary school up here," Oliver revealed. "I actually took my kids out of school five years ago in L.A. and took them up here to live in the mountains and have some independence and some freedom. It's a really special place for sure."

To Oliver, some of "the greatest" parts of being in Aspen are snow days and the easy access to ski mountains.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in November 2020 | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

"That was the greatest thing about being here, snow days. Wednesdays they let off early so everyone can go ski," he said. "The school system is so different. My kid had, in 5th grade, a page of homework front and back that was given on Monday and due on Friday. That was it. They believe in sort of go home, play in the snow, be in the mountains. That's sort of their philosophy here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Oliver said he and his wife make the most of their time on the slopes when they are out in Colorado.