This Absorbent Bath Mat Is 'Softness Overload,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale with Double Discounts

“My feet are dry before I even step off”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith.

Published on September 1, 2022 07:00 AM

Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat
Photo: Amazon

Getting out of the shower or bath — only to emerge onto a bath mat that doesn't soak up any of the water dripping off of you — is hardly the way to end a relaxing session under hot water. Rather than sopping up all the water that's spread across the bathroom, it's worth investing in a bath mat that will actually catch every drop.

Amazon shoppers recommend the Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat, which currently has double discounts. The bath mat rises over 1 inch off the floor, complete with a thick, soft, and plush microfiber material that's sure to feel cozy on your feet. Thanks to this shaggy microfiber, dripping water will be easily absorbed and trapped into the mat's deep pile material. Plus, each bath mat is equipped with a rubber, non-skid backing on the bottom, so you'll feel safe entering and exiting the tub.

You can place this mat just about anywhere in the bathroom, whether you want it directly outside of the shower or underneath the sink. It can even be tossed in the washing machine and tumble dried on low for easy cleaning. Shoppers can choose from several colors, including red, brown, and green, as well as a smattering of lengths and widths.

Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat
Amazon

Buy It! Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat, $16.20 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bath mat a five-star rating, with many calling it "softness overload" and "so absorbent." One user said, "My son who is 8 said he wishes the entire house had mats like these because they are so soft," while another added: "I love to feel this rug under my feet when I exit the shower!"

A third five-star reviewer called the bath mat "heaven for feet" and "the best bath rug." They explained, "My feet are dry before I even step off. Talk about soft and cushy!" Plus, they appreciated that "it stays put, no shifting around or slipping!"

Head to Amazon to get the Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat while it has double discounts.

