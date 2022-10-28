The weather is getting cooler, which tends to mean people are spending more time indoors getting cozy for winter. Sometimes, that results in taking notice of areas in your home that could use a little upgrade. Luckily, Amazon shoppers are finding easy solutions, like this affordable bath mat from Olanly — and some colors and sizes are on sale right now.

The bath mat is made from a dense material, which one shopper called "really plush and stylish." In fact, they have over an inch of microfiber, which contributes to that super snuggly feel.

Plus, it has racked up more than 5,700 five-star ratings and is a best-seller on the site. One shopper said it's the "best bath mat" they have ever purchased. Another raved that "the colors are beautiful."

A third customer appreciated the bath mat's texture. "I love that this rug is soft and fluffy. It feels [thicker] than other bath rugs I have bought in the past," they wrote. "And the quality is great. It feels expensive."

Don't worry about slip-sliding around once you get out of the shower, either. The mat comes with a non-skid backing made from rubber. It also absorbs extra water, whether from your shower or from a few splashes that escaped from the bathroom sink.

There are nine colors to choose from, each of which has a gradient stripe for a trendy feel. You'll have your pick of sizes, too, since there are eight available. Not sure which size is best? Check out the brand's placement recommendations to see which size will work in your space. And depending on your preferred color and size, you could snag these rugs for up to 50 percent off. Perhaps best of all? The rugs can be washed and tumble dried, making them a cinch to clean.

Add your favorite color and size to your cart today and wake up to a more inviting bathroom this winter. Shop more on-sale bath mats below.

