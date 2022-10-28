Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Really Plush' High Pile Bath Rug Is the Best Bathroom Mat They've Ever Bought Several colors and sizes are on sale for up to 50 percent off By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Instagram Brittany VanDerBill is a writer based in Minnesota. She has been writing copy and content for businesses and publications since 2016. She began writing for Dotdash Meredith in 2021, covering a variety of topics including pets, clothing, and product guides. Her bylines include PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. She has also written sponsored content for The Foundry 360, Dotdash Meredith's award-winning custom content studio. When she's not writing, Brittany is devouring a good book over a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon (probably with her cat on her lap), finding amazing deals online, or plotting her next travel adventure. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon The weather is getting cooler, which tends to mean people are spending more time indoors getting cozy for winter. Sometimes, that results in taking notice of areas in your home that could use a little upgrade. Luckily, Amazon shoppers are finding easy solutions, like this affordable bath mat from Olanly — and some colors and sizes are on sale right now. The bath mat is made from a dense material, which one shopper called "really plush and stylish." In fact, they have over an inch of microfiber, which contributes to that super snuggly feel. Plus, it has racked up more than 5,700 five-star ratings and is a best-seller on the site. One shopper said it's the "best bath mat" they have ever purchased. Another raved that "the colors are beautiful." A third customer appreciated the bath mat's texture. "I love that this rug is soft and fluffy. It feels [thicker] than other bath rugs I have bought in the past," they wrote. "And the quality is great. It feels expensive." Amazon Buy It! Olanly Small Luxury Bath Mat in Beige, $20.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com This Spiced Pumpkin Candle with 56,000 Five-Star Ratings Is One of Amazon's Best-Sellers — and It's on Sale Don't worry about slip-sliding around once you get out of the shower, either. The mat comes with a non-skid backing made from rubber. It also absorbs extra water, whether from your shower or from a few splashes that escaped from the bathroom sink. There are nine colors to choose from, each of which has a gradient stripe for a trendy feel. You'll have your pick of sizes, too, since there are eight available. Not sure which size is best? Check out the brand's placement recommendations to see which size will work in your space. And depending on your preferred color and size, you could snag these rugs for up to 50 percent off. Perhaps best of all? The rugs can be washed and tumble dried, making them a cinch to clean. Add your favorite color and size to your cart today and wake up to a more inviting bathroom this winter. Shop more on-sale bath mats below. Amazon Buy It! Olanly Medium Luxury Bath Mat in Red, $23.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Olanly Medium Luxury Bath Mat in Blue, $22.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Olanly Small Luxury Bath Mat in Gray, $9.49 with coupon (orig. $13.99); amazon.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Say the Shine-Boosting Spray Used on Shay Mitchell Is 'Magical', and Now It's 27% Off at Amazon Something Navy's Fall Collection Is on Sale for PEOPLE Readers with Our Exclusive Discount Code The 33 Best Deals from Wayfair's Way Day Sale, Where Vacuums, Furniture, and Mattresses Are Up to 72% Off Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.