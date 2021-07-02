People Are Surprised at How Similar This Powerful Cordless Vacuum Is to a Dyson — and It's Only $79 on Amazon
Another day, another amazing vacuum deal on Amazon. Okay, we know that's not how the saying goes, but it's true — Amazon is always offering some of the best vacuum discounts, and you're not going to want to miss out on this $181 markdown.
Okp is an under-the-radar brand with a decent following on Amazon thanks to this highly rated robot vacuum, which has thousands of five-star ratings and is in the top 15 of the site's best-selling robot vacuums. The brand launched a cordless vacuum at the end of last year that's also racked up hundreds of fans — and it's on sale for just $79 right now.
The Okp X100 Cordless Vacuum is a four-in-one model that can be used as both a cordless stick and handheld vacuum. It has a runtime of up to 30 minutes, an adjustable tube that has a maximum height of 32 inches, and comes with an LED brush head and smaller crevice attachments. Customers rave that the vacuum has changed their lives in as little as a week thanks to how "super powerful," lightweight, and quiet it is. Many are even surprised at how similar it is to higher-end models from brands like Dyson.
The vacuum usually costs $260, but you can shop it for much less thanks to Amazon's 67 percent markdown, plus an additional coupon you can clip that'll get you an extra $6 off at checkout.
Buy It! Okp X100 Cordless Vacuum, $78.98 with coupon (orig. $259.99); amazon.com
One shopper who owns both a Dyson and a Roomba said they were "hesitant" about buying the Okp at first, but now it's turned out to be their "favorite choice after first use."
"It is lightweight and very easy to move around," they wrote. "It is also straightforward to assemble and use — I figured [it] out myself without even reading the manual. Its suction is as good as Dyson and Roomba, if not better. And best of all, cordless is a blessing! I can now easily move [it] to any dirty spot in my house and clean without carrying tangling cords."
Another customer wrote: "I've been blown away by this vacuum... My carpets have never been cleaner, even accounting for my dogs. I have two loveable mutts that love to shed on my carpet, this vacuum does a 2–3 [times] better job than my pull behind Dyson ever did. Seriously, it pulls up SO MUCH."
The brand's popular robot vacuum also happens to be on major sale — you can currently snag it for over 50 percent off.
Buy It! Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum, $124.22 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
We'd say the reviews are just as convincing as the price point — make sure to grab your $79 Okp cordless vacuum before the deal is gone for good.
