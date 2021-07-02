People Are Surprised at How Similar This Powerful Cordless Vacuum Is to a Dyson — and It's Only $79 on Amazon

The Okp X100 Cordless Vacuum is a four-in-one model that can be used as both a cordless stick and handheld vacuum. It has a runtime of up to 30 minutes, an adjustable tube that has a maximum height of 32 inches, and comes with an LED brush head and smaller crevice attachments. Customers rave that the vacuum has changed their lives in as little as a week thanks to how "super powerful," lightweight, and quiet it is. Many are even surprised at how similar it is to higher-end models from brands like Dyson.