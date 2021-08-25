The 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum That 'Keeps the Floors So Clean' Is 62% Off at Amazon Right Now
Whether you live in a small space or are constantly plagued by a seemingly unending amount of pet hair, a robot vacuum cleaner is an essential aid to the cleaning process. Rather than whip out a handheld vacuum or an upright machine every time you need to clean something, you can instead rely on a robot to accomplish all the hard work for you.
Right now, a top-selling robot vacuum is over $200 off at Amazon ahead of Labor Day. The Okp 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop boasts 2,000 pascals of suction power, picking up everything including dust, dirt, pet dander, and crumbs. Two side brushes work in tandem to grab even more dirt and also prevent hair from getting tangled. You'll be able to choose from four cleaning modes including auto clean, spot clean, wall follow, and manual clean, along with three suction powers, all of which can be controlled via the smart app.
Along with vacuuming, the robot is equipped with mopping capability, too. Simply apply a wet cloth to the bottom of the mop and watch as it quickly cleans up spills. Thanks to its slim design, the robot vacuum can glide under the bed and sofa with ease and won't get stuck. The vacuum is designed with infrared sensors and anti-drop technology that not only prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs, but also bumping into obstacles.
Buy It! Okp 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $133.88 with coupon (orig. $338.88); amazon.com
Amazon reviewers adore the product, noting that it "keeps the floors so clean" and is a great "Roomba alternative." One shopper writes that now, "my floors are always clean."
"My husband bought a Roomba last year and we really love it," a five-star reviewer says. "However, I found it's difficult to go underneath some of our furniture. [The Okp] is very thin and also has a mopping function that saved me so much time."
"You need this in your life," another shopper shares. "This is everything I have ever wanted and more. Saves so much time now that I don't have to do the floors every other day. The floor stays spotless now."
Shop the Okp 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop for just $134 at Amazon while this deal lasts.
