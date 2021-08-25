The 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum That 'Keeps the Floors So Clean' Is 62% Off at Amazon Right Now

Along with vacuuming, the robot is equipped with mopping capability, too. Simply apply a wet cloth to the bottom of the mop and watch as it quickly cleans up spills. Thanks to its slim design, the robot vacuum can glide under the bed and sofa with ease and won't get stuck. The vacuum is designed with infrared sensors and anti-drop technology that not only prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs, but also bumping into obstacles.