Roomba Owners Are Making the Switch to This Robot Vacuum — and It's Over 60% Off Right Now
If you've been holding off on investing in a robot vacuum cleaner, get ready to cross it off your cleaning gadget wishlist. Amazon is having a flash sale on this popular robot vacuum — and you can save more than 60 percent on it right now.
The Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has 1,800 pascals of suction power and dual side brushes to tackle dirt, pet hair, and debris throughout your home. For varied cleaning options, it has four cleaning modes, including auto-clean, spot clean, and manual clean. Plus, it's equipped with two big wheels that can easily maneuver between uneven surfaces.
Plus, controlling the vacuum is a breeze. It comes with a remote that lets you easily change the vacuum's direction and select cleaning modes. It can also connect to the brand's app that — in addition to the same functions as the remote — lets you schedule cleanings, as well as show a map of the areas the vacuum has covered. The vacuum is even compatible with Alexa for voice control.
The machine can run for up to 100 minutes, so it can cover a lot of ground before needing a recharge. And when the battery is low, it'll automatically make its way back to the charging dock. Not only does it run for a long time, but it can hold up to 500 milliliters of debris, which means you won't have to constantly dump it out.
Buy It! Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $106.48 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
The vacuum has picked up more than 3,700 five-star ratings on Amazon. Some customers who've used popular robot vacuum cleaners (with higher price tags) claim they prefer this one, saying it's quieter and has better suction power.
Others point out that the vacuum's small profile can clean areas that are typically hard to reach with a stick or upright vacuum, noting it's "slim enough to fit under my couches and does a great job fighting dust bunnies."
Pet owners are impressed by how much pet hair the vacuum picks up. "If you're thinking about buying this vacuum, do not hesitate," another customer wrote. "I am so impressed with how well it cleans. We never even realized how much pet hair was on our hardwood floors until we got this awesome gadget!"
Typically, the robot vacuum costs $300, but thanks to a sale and an additional coupon in the product listing, it's discounted to $106 and some change. Head to Amazon and shop the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner before the deal ends.
