Shoppers Are Dumping Pricey Vacuums for This Robot Vacuum Cleaner That's 68% Off at Amazon

"This vacuum is amazing," one five-star shopper said. "I will never sweep my floors again. We have a toddler that is messy with snacks and a German shepherd who sheds like crazy. We researched vacuums and found this one, which we were willing to try but weren't sure as it's not very expensive. I was worried it wouldn't make the cut as far as quality, but we were proved wrong. Especially if you have pets this thing is definitely worth it!"