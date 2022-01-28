Amazon Is Offering 67% Off This Top-Rated Robot Vacuum Cleaner Right Now
One of the easiest ways to maintain clean floors is to let a robot vacuum run around your home. If you're in the market for the handy cleaning gadget, we've got good news: Amazon is offering 67 percent off a popular robot vacuum cleaner right now.
Normally, the OKP Life K2 robot vacuum cleaner costs $300, but it's marked down to $100. Equipped with 1,800 pascals of suction power, the robot vacuum picks up dust, dirt, and debris on carpet and hard floors. It can even move easily between carpet and floors, thanks to its two large wheels and auto-adjusting head. For custom cleaning throughout your home, it has four cleaning modes: auto clean, spot clean, wall follow clean, and manual clean.
There are plenty of ways to control the vacuum, as it comes with a remote, connects to the OKP app, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands. In addition to starting, stopping, and navigating it, the app also lets you create schedules.
After you select the cleaning mode and area you want the vacuum to cover, you won't have to worry about it bumping into walls or falling down stairs thanks to its anti-collision and anti-drop sensors. You don't even have to charge, since it will automatically return to its charging dock when its battery is low, and then pick up where it left off after it's charged.
More than 5,300 shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with many saying that it's easy to use and that it picks up a bunch of debris, including pet hair. "This vacuum is worth every penny, '' wrote a reviewer, who added that it works "even better than expected. I have a chocolate lab who sheds a lot. This picks up every single hair — and none get stuck in it!"
Some call out the hard-to-reach areas it can get to. "We've had this robot running for two days, three times a day, and have emptied a full bin every time," one customer wrote. "I have found this robot to be so effective that we don't even bother with manually cleaning now. Our floors are spotless. Our little 'chappie' has made it [so] nothing sticks to my bare feet now. He has even cleaned spaces, such as under the bed and tables that we haven't reached in years. We are so pleased with this purchase."
Leave your floor care to the OKP Life K2 robot vacuum cleaner, and snap it up while it's still $200 off Amazon.
