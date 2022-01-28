Amazon Is Offering 67% Off This Top-Rated Robot Vacuum Cleaner Right Now

Some call out the hard-to-reach areas it can get to. "We've had this robot running for two days, three times a day, and have emptied a full bin every time," one customer wrote. "I have found this robot to be so effective that we don't even bother with manually cleaning now. Our floors are spotless. Our little 'chappie' has made it [so] nothing sticks to my bare feet now. He has even cleaned spaces, such as under the bed and tables that we haven't reached in years. We are so pleased with this purchase."