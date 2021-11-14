Even Roomba Owners Are Switching Over to This Top-Rated Vacuum Cleaner — and It's Over 50% Off at Amazon
There's nothing quite like a deal that'll save you tons of money — especially when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners which can easily run you a few hundred dollars. And right now, Amazon is running a seriously good deal on a robot vacuum that's sure to make cleaning the house a breeze.
Normally priced at $299.99, the OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed to just $120 — a steal considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500. This robot vacuum boasts four cleaning modes, including auto clean, spot clean, wall follow clean, and manual clean, all of which can be controlled and scheduled via the included remote control or smart app. Just select the mode and let the vacuum's 1,800 pascals of power deep clean the home, picking up dirt, dust, and pet dander.
Complete with a set of anti-collision infrared sensors, the robot vacuum won't continuously bump into obstacles or accidentally fall down a flight of stairs. It'll run for up to 100 minutes before heading back to its base to charge and comes with an extra-large bin so you won't constantly be emptying all the dirt into the trash. Plus, thanks to the unique brush design, the robot won't get clogged with hair.
Over 4,300 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with some noting that it's "so smart" and others writing that "I will never sweep my floors again."
"I can't believe I waited so long to buy this little miracle," one five-star reviewer shared. "I have two cats and they shed like crazy in my small one bedroom apartment. I had to wear a mask when I swept my hardwood floors. It was getting out of control. I ran this thing twice and that picture is all the pet hair it picked up! My floors have never been this hair-free."
"We already had a Roomba when we bought this," another user wrote. "Especially for the price, this one is way better. It's much more quiet and has less issues with getting stuck. Also my Roomba had a brush stop working about four months after I bought it. This one came with replacements that I haven't had to use yet. We have two kitties and two pitties and I have long hair that sheds. This does a great job."
Head to Amazon and shop the OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $120 (that's over 50 percent off!) while this deal lasts.
