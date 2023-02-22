Amazon Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Is 'Better Than Roomba,' and It's the Lowest Price We've Seen This Year

If you've grown tired of dragging out the upright vacuum cleaner every single time you need to clean the floor, you're simply long overdue to introduce a robotic device into your regime. After all, these handy vacuums do all the work for you — and you can relax on the couch as you watch it drive by.

Don't want to spend a ton of money on one? Luckily, the $400 Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is still on sale from Amazon's Presidents Day weekend sale, slashed to just $90 right now — and it's the lowest price we've seen this year.

The device comes with four cleaning modes, auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and manual clean, and it's capable of operating on both hard floors and carpets. Users can control the robot directly from a smart app, setting schedules and changing the mode, and it can also be synced with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The robot vacuum is equipped with anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't accidentally knock into obstacles or take a tumble down a flight of stairs. It's also designed to clean your home efficiently, rather than in a random path, so it won't run over the same section twice. Once the vacuum is fully charged, it will run for up to 100 minutes before automatically heading back to its dock.

Over 7,600 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, and it's even earned best-selling status in its category. Users note that the robot vacuum is "better than Roomba" and call it a "little miracle." One shopper said, "I can't imagine life without it," while another maintained: "After trying several robot vacuums this one is the best by far!"

A third reviewer explained that they have three dogs and one cat, so there is a lot of hair across their tile floors. However, they wrote that "this works amazingly," adding, "I used to have to sweep at least [once] a day. Now I can set the vacuum to work, then mop, and I'm done." They finished off by saying, "I have run it for over 30 hours and it's working amazing!"

Head to Amazon to get the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 78 percent off.

