Lifestyle Home Deal Alert! This $400 Robot Vacuum with 7,400+ Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for $114 at Amazon "I can't emphasize how much I love this little robot" Published on December 30, 2022 05:00 AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew If you're tired of cleaning the house — and let's be real, who isn't? — let your New Year's resolution be to make time for things you actually want to do. One solution? Nabbing a robot vacuum that does all the work for you. And right now, you can grab the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it has double discounts at Amazon. The top-rated device has four modes (auto clean, spot clean, wall floor, and manual clean), all of which can be controlled via a remote control or straight from your smartphone. You'll also be able to set schedules and change the direction with this app, giving you full control over the device without ever touching it. Thanks to its slim size, it can easily fit underneath bulky furniture like the couch and bed, picking up all the dirt and dust you may have otherwise missed. It functions on both carpets and hardwood floors, grabbing everything from pet dander to food crumbs. Plus, it's outfitted with a fleet of sensors that prevent it from falling down a flight of stairs or bumping into obstacles. Once it's fully charged, it can run for up to 100 minutes at a time before automatically heading back to its dock. Amazon Buy It! Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $113.88 with coupon (orig. $399.99); amazon.com Over 7,400 Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that it keeps "hair and dust to a minimum" and is "better than any high-priced robot vacuum." One user said, "I can't emphasize how much I love this little robot," while another enthused, "I didn't know I needed this machine until I saw how much hair it picked up each time!" A third five-star reviewer put it simply: "We have had Roombas and Shark vacuums, trying to see what would work best for a multiple-pet home. This OKP is far and away the best." They finished off by saying, "I highly recommend." Head to Amazon to get the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $114.