Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Roomba for This Robot Vacuum That's a Third of the Price and 'Works Like a Dream'
If you thought you missed out on all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fun, you didn't: There are still plenty of deals going on at Amazon right now, including discounts on Apple products, coffee makers, and beauty supplies. For those who have had their eye on a robot vacuum cleaner, don't overlook the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. It's still on sale and just $104 — that's a whopping 65 percent off!
This robot vacuum has four cleaning modes (auto clean, spot clean, wall follow clean, and manual clean) and suction that exerts up to 1,800 pascals of power. You'll be able to switch between modes and power levels through the accompanying smartphone app, which also allows you to set cleaning schedules. Then you can just watch as the robot vacuum uses dual side brushes to easily pick up dirt, dust, pet dander, and crumbs.
Thanks to anti-drop technology, the robot vac won't accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs or constantly bump into obstacles. Plus, its small and narrow size allows it to effortlessly run underneath the bed and other furniture to grab all of the dirt you otherwise would not have been able to reach. The quiet device can run for up to 100 minutes before heading back to its charging station.
Buy It! Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $103.53 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
Over 4,500 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with many noting that it "works like a dream" and is "better than Roomba" in their reviews. Another user wrote: "Floors are so clean now — all the time!"
"I debated for a while about getting a robot vacuum and finally decided to take the plunge with this one," one five-star reviewer shared. "I figured if it was terrible I could return it. WelI… I am absolutely amazed at what this little robot can do! It's an absolute workhorse. I'll just say I don't sweep the floors at all anymore… Every time I run it I get dust and hair. It gets stuff I can't get with a broom. I'm very, very impressed. Don't debate. Just get it!"
"This is easily the best budget vacuum on the market," another user said. "The horseshoe feature is amazing. The vacuum cleans in neat rows and makes an image of what areas it has cleaned so you can know what still needs to be cleaned. Because it cleans in neat rows, not much gets missed."
Head to Amazon and shop the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 65 percent off.
