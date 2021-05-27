Amazon Quietly Launched a Huge $350 Discount on This Powerful Robot Vacuum Right Before Memorial Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Memorial Day is just a few days away, and Amazon has already launched tons of enticing early bird deals. While practically every robot vacuum is discounted on the site right now (yes, seriously), we found a jaw dropping deal on this powerful model that's over 70 percent off.

The under-the-radar robot vacuum cleaner comes from Okp, the same brand behind this best-selling option that has over 1,500 five-star ratings. The K7 is an upgraded version of that customer-favorite model — it has a sleeker, glass-top design, longer runtime of 120 minutes, and new anti-collision technology. The robot vacuum is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, has a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that traps 99.99 percent of allergens like dust and pet dander, and can automatically recharge itself at the docking station when its power is running low.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the vacuum usually costs $480, Amazon slashed its price tag down to $160. Additionally, you can clip a $30 coupon at checkout, bringing your price down to just $130. That's a total saving of $350 — talk about a deal.

OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Okp K7 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $479.99); amazon.com

Customers rave that the Okp K7 vacuum is super quiet (the brand says it's no louder than an operating microwave) and extremely powerful. One shopper was so shocked at how much it picked up, they shared a photo showing that it sucked up Nerf gun bullets, hair scrunchies, and even a sock.

Another reviewer who has purchased several robot vacuums from brands like Roomba and Neato said that the suction power of the Okp vacuum is just as good as higher-end models. They also wrote that compared to those models, the Okp is so quiet that they had to check to see if it was running while it was in another room.

Okp is running deals on its other two vacuums too, including its top-selling Life K2 model and its newest ultra thin vacuum and mop hybrid, which just launched this month. The Life K2 is currently backordered, but you can still add it to your cart — just expect a later shipping date.

OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum, $112.68 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Okp 2-in-1 Ultra Thin Robot Vacuum and Mop, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $279.99); amazon.com