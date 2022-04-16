At More Than 65% Off, This Customer-Loved Robot Vacuum-Mop Is at the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen
If you've long been considering nabbing a robot vacuum cleaner — but didn't want to spend a handful of hundreds to bring it home — you'd hardly be alone. Luckily, if you head to Amazon right now, you can score a top-rated robot vacuum that also doubles as a mop for nearly $230 off.
The Okp K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop is designed with a strong suction — and can hit a suction power up to 2,000 pascals — able to effortlessly pick up crumbs, dirt, and pet hair. Two side brushes work in tandem to scoop up dirt so you don't have to, plus 99 percent of tiny particles — like dust and allergens — are captured thanks to the high-efficiency filter. Users can choose from several modes, including auto clean, spot clean, wall follow clean, and manual clean, all of which can be controlled via Okp Life app or the included remote control.
Since the robot vacuum measures just under 3 inches high, it can glide under furniture to nab dust you may have otherwise never noticed. It's also equipped with anti-drop technology and sensors that prevent it from falling down a flight of stairs or knocking into obstacles. To use the mop function, simply attach the mopping pad to the bottom of the device and send the robot on its way to clean up spills and stains.
Buy It! Okp K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $338.88); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this 2-in-1 robot vacuum, with reviewers explaining that it saves them "tons of time," while others note that the floor is "clean all the time." One user even wrote: "It cleans all my floors as if they were cleaned by a professional cleaning service!"
Another five-star reviewer explained that they had purchased this robot vacuum to use under their king bed. Now, they wrote that "my floors are always clean," noting that the device also goes behind the sofa without having to move the bulky pieces of furniture themselves. They also shared: "I am buying three more as Christmas gifts."
