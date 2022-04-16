At More Than 65% Off, This Customer-Loved Robot Vacuum-Mop Is at the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen

The Okp K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop is designed with a strong suction — and can hit a suction power up to 2,000 pascals — able to effortlessly pick up crumbs, dirt, and pet hair. Two side brushes work in tandem to scoop up dirt so you don't have to, plus 99 percent of tiny particles — like dust and allergens — are captured thanks to the high-efficiency filter. Users can choose from several modes, including auto clean, spot clean, wall follow clean, and manual clean, all of which can be controlled via Okp Life app or the included remote control.