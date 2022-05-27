Deal Alert! A Popular Robot Vacuum Shoppers Are Replacing Their Roombas with Is on Sale for $185 Off

The vacuum has received more than 6,200 five-star ratings, with some customers replacing their name-brand vacuums with it. "We ended up returning the Roomba because it was loud, clunky, and got stuck a lot. This was half the price and is so much quieter, smaller, and more powerful," explained a reviewer. "We have more dog hair in our house than anyone I've ever met and this handles it beautifully."



