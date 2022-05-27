Deal Alert! A Popular Robot Vacuum Shoppers Are Replacing Their Roombas with Is on Sale for $185 Off
A great vacuum is a must-have in any home, so why not make this tool work smarter, not harder? It's all possible with a robot vacuum, and thanks to the OKP K2 vacuum, getting one doesn't have to cost a fortune.
The popular robot vacuum is currently marked down by a whopping 62 percent right now, but the low cost is by no means any indication of its quality. As many reviewers noted, it's a worthy competitor to popular brands that are more expensive.
Buy It! OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $114.33 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
For starters, the grime-grabbing gizmo exceeded customers' expectations in terms of suction, with several people deeming it a "beast." It uses 1,800 Pascals of power to glide over clumps of pet fur, piles of dirt and dust, and crumbs, sweeping everything up and leaving hardwood floors and low-pile carpets sparkling clean. Plus, it can clean your home for up to 100 minutes before dutifully retreating back to its station to recharge.
Programmed with four cleaning modes, the robot can spot-treat spills or follow the perimeter of a home layout on top of regular automatic cleanings. Users can also map out where they want the robot to work and can control it through an app, which means you can set it, forget it, and come home after a long day to clean floors.
Shoppers have also labeled it as "very quiet," with such a low volume that they're comfortable running it at night, while they're watching TV, or when they're talking on the phone.
The vacuum has received more than 6,200 five-star ratings, with some customers replacing their name-brand vacuums with it. "We ended up returning the Roomba because it was loud, clunky, and got stuck a lot. This was half the price and is so much quieter, smaller, and more powerful," explained a reviewer. "We have more dog hair in our house than anyone I've ever met and this handles it beautifully."
Owning a machine that does the rounds for you means you can spend time doing things you actually enjoy. Pick up the OKP robot vacuum while it's got double discounts so you don't have to compromise on a clean home.
