The $12 Countertop Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Literally Everything’ Is Going Viral on TikTok

You can choose from battery-powered, wireless charging, and wired charging options. Each version has a simple on-off button and bristles on the bottom to catch stray hairs and dust particles. It fits in the palm of your hand, and you can move the vacuum in any direction to ensure all the corners and crevices of your surface have been covered. Once you're done cleaning your space, press down on the "push" button and remove the bottom cover to empty the waste bucket.